Cam Newton Makes Key Change That Could Have Cowboys’ Attention

Cam Newton’s vaccination status was one potential hindrance to the Dallas Cowboys signing the former MVP to serve as Dak Prescott’s backup. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Newton is now vaccinated, and it will be worth watching to see if the Cowboys (along with other NFL teams) could take more of a look at the quarterback. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been vocal about his desire for all Cowboys players to be vaccinated.

“Nothing really imminent with Newton right now, but teams have had communication throughout the first couple weeks of the season with him,” Garafolo detailed on Good Morning Football Weekend. “And I am told that those teams have been told that Cam Newton is now vaccinated. That is according to sources to me and [NFL Network’s] Ian Rapoport.

“Now, this was a big topic in the preseason. Remember, he had to be down for five days because he didn’t keep up with the cadence of the testing and there was a miscommunication there. Had he also been a close contact, not vaccinated, he would have had to go away. So, a lot of folks are saying, did Newton’s vaccination status factor in to whether New England kept him and whether he would latch on elsewhere? Well, that’s no longer a storyline here. Again, teams have been informed… that Cam Newton is now vaccinated. So, even if he came in, he wouldn’t have to wait five days before he works out or joins your roster.”

Jones on Newton: ‘I Think He’s No Secret as to What He Does & Does Well’

Given the Cowboys’ hot start, Newton may seem like a puzzling consideration, but we have seen around the NFL that the backup quarterback is one unfortunate play away from taking the field. So far, the Cowboys’ public comments on Newton have not indicated that Dallas is a likely landing spot, but things can change throughout the season. During a September 3 interview with Dallas 105.3 the Fan, Jones elaborated on the team’s evaluation of Newton.

“You know, most people in the NFL that are in the personnel area, I think, have Cam Newton evaluated and his pluses and his minus[es],” Jones explained. “Norv Turner did a great job when he was coordinator there [Panthers] with Cam Newton. So, I think he’s no secret as to what he does and does well and, of course, he was basically able to be evaluated if you want to look at it for playing games and results and all of that as an evaluation. And so, what you’re seeing with him, he’s available.

“As best I can tell, he’s available, that’s always got the big if you can get it, make the right kind of deal, he’s available. But the point is that, in this particular case, that’s another thing with Will Grier or it’s another thing with some of the guys that don’t have the play time or haven’t had as much experience, but Cam Newton’s not playing because everybody’s evaluated it and they’re making a decision. He may be on a roster though as i’m speaking but we were very, very easy to evaluate Cam.”

McCarthy on Newton: ‘I Think He Has a Ton of Football Left’

All indications are the Cowboys are comfortable with Cooper Rush as the team’s backup quarterback, but time will tell if this is a mistake. Will Grier has been inactive on game days as the team appears to view him as more of a developmental player.

Prescott has shown no signs of his recent injuries impacting his play, but Newton would give the team more experience in case the worst-case scenario once again occured. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy indicated in September that the team was not interested in adding Newton.

“Did Cowboys consider signing QB Cam Newton? Mike McCarthy: ‘I think he has a ton of football left. We’re very excited about the group we have,'” USA Today’s Jori Epstein tweeted on September 2.