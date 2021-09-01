Cam Newton’s Vaccination Status to Impact Cowboys Decision, Says Insider

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be linked to Cam Newton after the New England Patriots released the veteran quarterback. It may be something other than football that prompts the Cowboys to pass on Newton. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker believes Newton’s decision to remain unvaccinated is likely to play a factor in the Cowboys’ decision to sign the quarterback.

“Re: Cam Newton I’m told the Cowboys aren’t ruling him out ‘at the moment’, but the accurate framing would be he’ll be evaluated/discussed ‘in the same breath’ as other QBs the team is doing work on — NOT prioritized above anyone,” Walker tweeted. “And yes, vaxx is a talking point there.”

Unvaccinated players face much more stringent guidelines from the NFL, including daily COVID testing. Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill believes Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ desire for the team to reach 100% vaccination rate could impact the front office’s decision to add Newton. Hill added that Newton’s status as a potential backup makes his vaccination decision even more of a challenge.

“Jerry Jones wants his team 100 percent vaxxed,” Hill noted on Twitter. “Backups definitely have to be 100 percent vaxxed. This ain’t hard #DallasCowboys.”

Newton Missed 3 Patriots Practices After Violating the NFL’s COVID Protocols

Newton was forced to be away from the Patriots for five consecutive days, including three practices, after violating COVID protocols. Rookie Mac Jones used the time to secure the starting quarterback position despite Patriots head coach Bill Belichick describing the incident with Newton as a “misunderstanding.”

The Athletic’s Lindsay Jones reported that unvaccinated free-agent players have to pass five COVID tests before they are able to practice or play with a new team. If the Cowboys opt to pursue Newton, there would be some time before he could join the team.

“Unvaccinated players who are cut / waived / traded this week will have to go through a five-day in-take testing period before they can practice or play with a new team,” Jones tweeted. “Vaccinated players need just one negative Mesa test.”

The Cowboys Are Doing Their ‘Due Diligence’ on Newton: Report

The debate over Newton has ensued after NFL insider Josina Anderson reported the Cowboys are doing their “due diligence” on the quarterback. The report came following Jones publicly backing the Cowboys’ current backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

“My understanding is the Dallas Cowboys will do their due diligence in reviewing QB Cameron Newton’s newfound availability, per sources,” Anderson explained on Twitter. “Will look at it all across the board with additional talent hitting the market, including today.”

ESPN’s Jordan Schultz reported the Cowboys are “exploring” signing Newton. Both these reports indicate the Cowboys have a preliminary interest in adding Newton, but it is unclear if the team will make a significant push to add the former MVP.

“The Cowboys will ‘begin exploring Cam Newton’ as a potential backup to Dak Prescott, per source,” Schultz tweeted. “Dallas just cut two QBs in Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci. Prescott’s current backup is 27-year-old Cooper Rush, who has just one career completion.”

Jones: Rush Set ‘High Bar’ to Add Another QB

Jones discussed what the team would need to see from another quarterback if they were to make an additional roster move. The Cowboys owner’s comments came before Newton was released by the Patriots.

“I think that you’ve got to assume that with his [Rush’s] knowledge of what we’re doing offensively, what we’re doing with the existing personnel that we’re going to be opening with,” Jones told Dallas’ 105.3 the Fan. “You got to assume, you’ve got a pretty high bar here, in terms of what’s the most effective way to play if you didn’t have Dak. Now, all of that said, it’s a high bar when you’ve got the background in it that Cooper’s got. So, we’ll see how that goes.”