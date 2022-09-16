Cowboys Urged to Sign Former MVP as ‘Desperate’ Dak Prescott Fill-in

The Dallas Cowboys continue to investigate all their options to find a fill-in for Dak Prescott and free agent former MVP Cam Newton is a name that the team is being urged to pursue.

Prescott is expected to be out at least four weeks following thumb surgery after going down in the Cowboys opener. Dallas’ options are limited when it comes to finding a replacement for the two-time Pro Bowler that’s not on the roster already. But Newton is available and should be a top target, per Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine.

“Desperate times call for desperate measures—like calling up a 33-year-old Cam Newton,” Ballentine wrote. “This is one of those moves that is more likely to fail than succeed, but it’s worth a shot.”

The idea of Newton has been pitched by others, including Cowboys Hall of Famer Drew Pearson.

“Call Cam. Call Kaepernick. Call anybody out there,” Pearsons said according to TMZ. “We got to have somebody there with some experience, some game experience.”

Newton Has Struggled in Recent Seasons

Newton is a big name but has started just 22 games over the last three seasons and hasn’t looked sharp. The 2015 MVP was released by the Panthers following a 2019 campaign that saw him play two games due to a foot injury.

He signed with the New England Patriots the following season as a free agent but didn’t look like his old self, going 7-8 and tossing just eight touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

He remained a free agent into November of last season before signing back with Carolina. He ended up starting five games but went winless in those contests, tossing four touchdowns and five interceptions. Newton did add five more touchdowns on the ground and would add an interesting element to the Cowboys’ ground game.

While Newton has struggled of late and remains without a team, he’s still confident he can be a contributor as a starter somewhere.

“There’s not 32 guys better than me,” Newton said during an appearance on “The Pivot Podcast” in June. “Comparing apples to apples, oranges to oranges, certain situations for certain situations, and if you think that I couldn’t be on somebody’s team right now, you’re a damn fool.”

Cowboys Have No Plans to Make Quarterback Move

Missing Prescott is a big hit for an offense that was already struggling, managing just three points in their opener against the Bucs. But at the moment, a move for a new starting quarterback via trade or signing isn’t likely, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Instead, the team will roll with Cooper Rush as their signal-caller, with Will Grier as his backup.

“As of now, the Cowboys do not plan to trade for a starting quarterback, barring an unforeseen development,” Fowler said. “A source told me that path is unlikely. Dak Prescott’s improved timeline (he has a chance to return in October) and the team’s familiarity with Cooper Rush helps them stay patient here. So, the most likely scenario is Dallas adds a third quarterback via the practice squad and elevates backup Will Grier on game day. I don’t expect the team to sign free agent Cam Newton. It will probably acquire somebody else.”

The sample size on Rush is limited but he turned in a strong performance in his lone start last season. Rush threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings, helping lead the Cowboys to a 20-16 victory.

Rush will draw the start against the Bengals on Sunday and the team will keep a keen eye on how the 28-year-old performs. If it’s clear he can’t keep the Cowboys competitive or Prescott’s optimistic injury timeline changes, Jerry Jones and Co. might change their tune on a potential move.