Cowboys Announce New Contract for Veteran WR

With exactly one week remaining until the NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys satisfied its final bit of free agency housekeeping.

The Cowboys officially re-signed wide receiver Cedrick Wilson and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods to one-year, $2.133 million contracts, the team announced Thursday.

Wilson and Woods entered the offseason as restricted free agents. On March 15, both players were tendered by Dallas at the original-round level, ensuring their return for the 2021 season once pen touched paper.

Refresher on Wilson

Chosen by the Cowboys with the No. 208 overall selection of the 2018 draft, the 6-foot-5 wideout spent his entire rookie campaign on injured reserve and was limited to six games in 2019 due to injury.

Wilson made all 16 appearances last year, however, and totaled 17 catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns, a rarely-used weapon in an offense that featured Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. (You also might remember him from the “Philly Special” TD toss to Dak Prescott.)

The 25-year-old should continue to be used sparingly if he cracks the 2021 final roster behind the aforementioned Big Three. He projects as the No. 5 WR after the Cowboys previously re-signed unrestricted free agent Noah Brown to a one-year contract.

Refresher on Woods

Woods, who joined the team in 2018, appeared in 14 games (seven starts) for the Cowboys last year, registering 23 tackles and one sack. He experienced an uptick in snaps following Gerald McCoy’s season-ending injury and the midseason release of nose tackle Dontari Poe.

Woods, 28, likely will function in a rotational capacity under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, spelling primary DTs Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore. Quinn is expected to transition to a 4-3 scheme, ditching the 3-4 setup used by predecessor Mike Nolan. Dallas also brought aboard DL Carlos Watkins and Brent Urban this offseason.

Free Agency Recap

Dallas decision-makers Jerry and Stephen Jones took a deliberate approach to the NFL’s signing period, focusing exclusively on their own before venturing to the open market.

Along with tendering Wilson and Woods, the Cowboys released veteran punter Chris Jones and locked down three in-house players: cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who landed a three-year, $16.5 million pact; CB C.J. Goodwin, who received a two-year, $3.5 million deal; and Brown.

From that point, the club added a troika of safeties (Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, Jayron Kearse), a pair of defensive linemen (Watkins, Urban), an outside linebacker (Tarell Basham), offensive tackle (Ty Nsekhe), and a long snapper (Jake McQuaide).

