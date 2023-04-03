Ex-Cowboys Receiver Being Shopped by New Team

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. could be on the move just one year after signing a deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Wilson was coming off a career year with the Cowboys when he inked his three-year, $22 million deal with Miami. He caught 45 passes for 602 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 but could replicate that success with the Dolphins. Wilson — a former sixth-round pick — had just 12 grabs for 136 yards and no touchdowns last season.

With the Dolphins making some moves for Braxton Berrios and Freddie Swaim in the offseason to bolster the depth behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Wilson is a player the Dolphins are open to shopping, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

“The Dolphins could trade Wilson this offseason to reduce his cap hit from $8 million to $2 million or $1 million, depending on the timing of the trade. They’re open to that, but they’re also OK with having him on the team, according to an involved source,” Jackson reported. “But cutting him wouldn’t make sense; $5 million of his $7 million salary is guaranteed, and his cap hit would drop only from $8 million to $6 million if he’s cut after June 1, and to $7 million if cut before.”

Cowboys Could Have Used Cedrick Wilson Last Season

Stephen Jones: Chance To Take The Next Step | Dallas Cowboys Chief operating officer, executive vice president, and director of player personnel Stephen Jones addresses the media at the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl, sharing his thoughts on Mike McCarthy calling plays, Dak Prescott's future and more.

It’s an unfortunate situation for Wilson, especially considering he could have played a nice role with the Cowboys last season. Dallas lost both Wilson and Amari Cooper and probably were too bullish on Michael Gallup and rookie Jalen Tolbert filling that void. Gallup was coming back from a torn ACL and was clearly not 100%, while Tolbert had a hard time finding reps as a rookie.

“I think Gallup, we probably should’ve been a little more conservative,” Stephen Jones said. “You know, most guys come off an ACL, especially skill guys, maybe takes a little time. “I think Gallup’s going to be back [in form in 2023]. But getting a little confidence in our drafting, thinking Tolbert could step right in and do some things. I think it just sometimes takes a little longer with the receivers.”

CeeDee Lamb thrived as the top pass catcher collecting 1,359 yards on 107 receptions, finding the end zone nine times. But it was clear he and Dak Prescott needed more help, which Lamb expressed in the offseason.

“You gotta surround (the quarterback),” Lamb said. “You go look at the Eagles, and they’ve got three receivers, a great tight end group, they run the ball well, the O-line is very phenomenal. You look at San Fran, they surrounded their quarterback and you get success ultimately. I mean we’ve got just as many weapons, but that extra player, all it takes is one. You can be so close to the Super Bowl and it can be a deciding factor.”

Cowboys Made Splash with Brandin Cooks Trade

The Cowboys addressed their wide receiver hole this offseason, adding veteran Brandin Cooks via trade.

Cooks played the last three seasons in Houston, going over 1,000 yards in two of those campaigns. He missed four games last season for the struggling Texans, notching 57 catches for 699 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cowboys are excited about what Cooks brings to the table as a deep threat and as a nice complement to Gallup and Lamb.

“I think if you’re going to line him up, I think his outside vertical routes, I think he’s exceptional,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “You can see the production that he’s really had in every scheme he’s played in, too. We have looked at his route tree, the routes he’s primarily been used at, what he’s been productive at. We’ll pay close attention to that.”

The Cowboys may have been in the mix for a reunion with Wilson at one point, but after the addition of Cooks, it seems like Dallas is happy what they have for Prescott to work with.