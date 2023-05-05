Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Fires Back at AJ Brown Over Deleted Tweet

Philadelphia Eagles receiver AJ Brown doesn’t want to be compared to Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb.

Brown put out a tweet on Thursday calling out comps between he and his NFC East rival Lamb.

“Respectfully stop comparing me to CeeDee,” Brown wrote. “He plays slot and I play outside and inside. Compare him to Cooper Kupp or guys like that. It’s not the same.”

Brown later deleted the tweet but Lamb saw it and responded on Instagram.

“I can play both,” Lamb said. “But facts. Y’all can keep the comparisons.”

Lamb’s snap count via Pro Football Focus show that he’s right. He did play 535 snaps in the slot last season but also lined up 469 times out wide.

Brown was traded to the Eagles prior to last season and had a stellar first year in Philadelphia. He caught 88 passes for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. Lamb took over the No. 1 receiver role in Dallas after the departure of Amari Cooper and thrived. The Oklahoma product made the Pro Bowl for a second consecutive season, catching 107 passes for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns.

Brown made it clear in another now-deleted tweet that he wasn’t trying to take a shot at Lamb, also noting he doesn’t care much about the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry.

“I’m not taking a shot him either because he is cold and y’all know,” Brown tweeted. “I don’t care about the rivalry either.”

CeeDee Lamb Excitied About Future With Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb on his contract and future with the Cowboys: “I’m very excited, Dallas is somewhere I’ve always wanted to be. I don’t see myself really wearing any other jersey. I don’t really want to get into too much detail on that, but I’m definitely excited for the future.” pic.twitter.com/c9pMqXqnx6 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 4, 2023

Lamb has proved that he belongs among the top-tier wide receivers in the league and recently had his fifth-year option picked up by the Cowboys. It’ll pay him $17.9 millon in 2024, a massive raise from his rookie contract.

However, there are still questions about Lamb’s long-term future in Dallas, with an extension being discussed. Lamb made it clear while speaking to reporters on Wednesday at the 10th annual Reliant Home Run Derby that he wants to remain in Dallas.

“I’m very excited,” Lamb said, via The Athletic. “Dallas is somewhere I’ve always wanted to be. I don’t see myself really wearing any other jersey. I don’t really want to get into too much detail on that, but I’m definitely excited for the future.”