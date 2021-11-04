Viral Video Shows CeeDee Lamb Getting Choked by Vikings Safety [WATCH]

A video shows Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb appearing to be choked by Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith after a tackle. The incident happened as Lamb caught a pass from fellow receiver Cedrick Wilson. During a mic’d up clip released by the Cowboys, Lamb confirmed that Smith had a hold of his neck after the play was over.

“Man was choking the f****** life out of me on the sideline,” Lamb said of the incident.

The Vikings did not have an answer for slowing down Lamb as the second-year receiver finished with six receptions for 112 yards in Dallas’ win over Minnesota.

Here is a look at the clip.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb said during game Sunday in reference to Vikings S Harrison Smith: “This man was choking the (expletive) out of me while I’m on the sideline.” Video of play and comment via @dallascowboys. No flag from official. pic.twitter.com/ztu0r7tN2R — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 3, 2021

McCarthy: ‘It’s Definitely a Play That We Looked At’

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that the play was one of the clips the team discussed internally for the league to potentially review. McCarthy did not elaborate on whether he thought it was a dirty play by Smith.

“We get to send in plays every week,” McCarthy said during his November 3 press conference. “So, you’re only allowed to send in ten. So, it’s definitely a play that we looked at [and] talked about, yeah. So, I mean, that’s all part of the officiating process.”

Lamb Pushed Rush to Throw Him the Ball Instead of to Cooper

On a lighter note, Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper shared a funny story that occurred with Lamb during a critical moment in the team’s win over the Vikings. Lamb was pushing Cooper Rush to draw up a play for him instead of Cooper, but the veteran receiver shot down that idea.

“Oh yeah, I mean as a receiver, I got a funny story for you I might as well go ahead and tell it, well I came back in the huddle. I came back in, we were in I think double left right so that means I line up to the left, the short side of the field,” Cooper explained during his November 1 press conference. “CeeDee wanted the ball really bad, so he was like, he told Coop [Cooper Rush], he was like, it’s double right, right? Because that would put me on the right side and him on the left and Cooper’s like, nah it’s double left, bro. And then, CeeDee was like, he was like, cool, you know, let me get this. I said, hell nah, so that’s how much pride I’ve taken wanting that ball in those pivotal moments, because I know I can go up and make a play.

Cooper elaborated on the exchange even more after a reporter asked if Lamb was trying to steal his touchdown. The Cowboys receiver explained they are both competitive and want the ball in crucial situations.

“Oh yeah, for sure, he tried to steal my touchdown, but I don’t blame him because I mean, he’s the same way as I am,” Cooper added with a smile. “He wants the ball in that situation, so that says a lot about us. The confidence that we have, you know, we want the ball in those important situations, because we know we can win the game for the team.”