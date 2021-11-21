Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Ruled Out After Injury vs. Chiefs

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will miss the remainder of Sunday’s game at Kansas City after sustaining a head injury — likely a concussion.

Lamb was injured on Dallas’ final play of the first half, a jump-ball end-zone interception thrown by Dak Prescott, upon the back of his helmet smacking off the cold Arrowhead Stadium turf. He appeared shaken up while conferring with the training staff and did not return to the sideline for the third quarter.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb banged head pretty hard here. Now, he’s ruled OUT vs. Chiefs with concussion.pic.twitter.com/j08qtyMYem — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 21, 2021

Lamb, who had been battling an arm contusion suffered in Week 10, made three catches for 14 yards prior to departing. Cedrick Wilson replaced him in the starting lineup, flanking Michael Gallup, who’s posted 16 yards on three grabs, as of this writing.

Lamb’s loss is a devastating blow to an already ailing Cowboys offense that’s without star WR Amari Cooper (COVID-19) and stalwart left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle). Consequently, Kellen Moore’s unit has struggled against a beatable Chiefs defense, averaging a meager 3.4 yards per play across nine drives, as of this writing.

Zeke Also Dinged Up vs. KC [WATCH]

Thankfully for the Cowboys, $90 million running back Ezekiel Elliott emerged unscathed following a scary first-quarter tackle in which a Chiefs defender rolled over his ankle. Elliott limped to the sideline but refused treatment from the medical team, and eventually re-entered the game.

Ezekiel Elliott took a shot to his right ankle on this play pic.twitter.com/D5drLdZim6 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 21, 2021

Elliott, who’s gutting through a knee issue, has rushed nine times for 32 yards, averaging 3.6 yards per carry, as of this writing. Backup RB Tony Pollard has 50 yards on seven totes (7.1 YPC). The Cowboys entered Sunday with the NFL’s top-ranked offense in total yards and scoring.

“They’re the No. 1 offense in the league in a few different categories,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said earlier this week, via USA Today. “Dak is good, and so is Ezekiel (Ellitott), along with the rest of their cast there. They have a lot of good players on that side of the ball. It’s a great challenge for our defense. Our guys know that. You just have to turn on the tape to see it.”

Micah Ties Cowboys Rookie Sack Record

Cowboys first-round linebacker Micah Parsons continues to solidify his case for 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Parsons has tallied two sacks of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, tying the franchise’s single-season rookie sack record held by DeMarcus Ware (8).

*Caveat: Micah ties Cowboys rookie record since sacks became official NFL stat in 1982. Before then, 2 Cowboys rookies had nine: Willie Townes (1966), Harvey Martin (1973). If I were a betting woman, I'd wager Micah takes outright title by season's end.pic.twitter.com/KzXriSul2d — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 21, 2021

In addition to his takedowns, one of which resulted in a Dallas fumble recovery, Parsons has notched three QB hits, two solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in his first career matchup against the former Super Bowl MVP — a matchup he’d been relishing.

“I mean, I’m worried about him [Mahomes],” Parsons explained to reporters during his Week 11 press conference. “I ain’t worried about where he throwing, I’m worried about sacking him. I ain’t worried about where he trying to throw. I’m worried about getting to him, so.”