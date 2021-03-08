CeeDee Lamb Calls Out Cowboys’ Front Office for Dak Prescott Deal

CeeDee Lamb is going to bat for his quarterback.

As negotiations between Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys near a one-way-or-the-other apex — Prescott will receive a long-term contract or get slapped with the franchise tag — the sophomore wide receiver pressured Jerry and Stephen Jones to do what’s “right” by the franchise linchpin.

“I trust that the guys in the front office are definitely going to make the right decisions,” CeeDee told USA Today’s Jori Epstein in February. “I hope he’s coming back in 2021 and for the long haul.”

Lamb added, echoing the consensus inside The Star: “It’s no secret we want Dak back.”

It should be no secret why Lamb, personally, is stumping for Prescott’s return. The two only played in five games together last season, before Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury, but what a five games they were. Lamb, the team’s 2020 first-round choice, recorded at least five receptions in each contest and twice topped 100 yards. Context: He was held under 100 yards from Weeks 6-17, finishing his rookie campaign with 74 catches for 935 yards and five touchdowns.

Prescott, meanwhile, was on pace to shatter the NFL record for single-season passing yards, loaded for bear in an offense that also features Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Ezekiel Elliott — seven Pro Bowls among them.

Kept intact, Kellen Moore’s brainchild has truly limitless potential, and it’s for this reason that the Joneses are likely to heed Lamb’s call.

‘Positive’ Update on Dak Talks

By hook (multi-year deal) or by crook (franchise tender), the Cowboys will retain Prescott this offseason, preventing the unrestricted free agent from sniffing the open market, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reaffirmed Monday.

Rapoport has heard “positivity” emanating from Frisco on the former avenue for Prescott, who could approach $40 million annually on a long-term pact, surpassing Houston’s Deshaun Watson as the league’s second-highest-paid passer.

“The Cowboys will use the tag if they cannot get a long-term deal done with Dak Prescott,” Rapoport said. “Whether they do a deal by tomorrow, whether they do a deal by July 15, he’s going to be the quarterback. But the next couple of days are going to be fascinating. Based on the conversations I’ve had, there’s some positivity here regarding the Dak Prescott talks that really didn’t seem like they were there last year. It seems like there is at least a chance that something gets done … instead of letting it linger for another frustrating offseason.”

The deadline to apply Prescott’s $37.7 exclusive franchise tender is Tuesday. However, the NFL reportedly may extend the deadline as it has yet to officially set the 2021 salary-cap number.

“A storyline to follow going forward: If the official salary cap number doesn’t come today and soon, NFL will have to move back the deadline to franchise tag players from Tuesday,” Rapoport reported. “It’s a situation several GMs are bracing for and would further stall business for a bit.”

