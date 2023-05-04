CeeDeee Lamb Sends Clear Message to Cowboys Front Office

CeeDee Lamb wants to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys for the long haul.

The Cowboys top pass-catcher recently had his fifth-year option picked up but the sides have yet to agree to an extension that will keep Lamb in Dallas for the foreseeable future. Without getting into too much detail, Lamb made it clear he wants to be sporting a star on his helmet for a long time.

“I’m very excited, Dallas is somewhere I’ve always wanted to be,” Lamb said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I don’t see myself really wearing any other jersey. I don’t really want to get into too much detail on that, but I’m definitely excited for the future.”

CeeDee Lamb on his contract and future with the Cowboys: “I’m very excited, Dallas is somewhere I’ve always wanted to be. I don’t see myself really wearing any other jersey. I don’t really want to get into too much detail on that, but I’m definitely excited for the future.” pic.twitter.com/c9pMqXqnx6 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 4, 2023

Lamb took over the top receiver role for the Cowboys last season and didn’t disappoint. He set career-highs in catches (107), yards (1,359) and touchdowns (nine). He was far and away the Cowboys leader in just about every receiving category.

CeeDee Lamb Excited About Changes to Cowboys Offense

The Cowboys added veteran Brandin Cooks in the offseason, which may take some targets away from Lamb but also open up some additional opportunities. There’s a large amount of mutual respect between the two pass-catchers.

“CeeDee, you’re talking about a guy that’s been electric since the moment he stepped into this league, but you saw last year what he did to really just go into that mode of a true No. 1 receiver,” Cooks said on The Adam Schefter Podcast in April. “I’ve got a lot of respect for his game from afar, and I hit him up and was like, ‘Look, I’m coming to just help.’ Like, there’s no ego.”

Dallas will also have a new play-caller after parting ways with Kellen Moore. Head coach Mike McCarthy will be calling the offense which Lamb is pumped about.

“Well, honestly, I don’t know what to expect, but I’m very excited,” Lamb told Yahoo Sports in February. “You look at what he’s done. He was calling a couple plays out in Green Bay. So it’s nothing new to him. He’s been in this position, and he knows what he’s doing. And we trust every bit of it. And I can’t wait to see, next year.”

Cowboys Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs Also Set to Cash In

Trevon Diggs, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, on his future with the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/jbmwzxTq6R — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 4, 2023

Another large extension the Cowboys are trying to navigate is with Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs. Lamb is locked up for the next two seasons thanks to his fifth-year option but Diggs could become a free agent at the end of the season.

“Hopefully something gets figured out,” Diggs said on May 3. “I love Dallas. I love being here. So, I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Diggs has been named to the Pro Bowl the past two seasons and is coming off a year where he had three interceptions and 14 pass breakups. In 2021, Diggs led the NFL in interceptions with 11 picks.

The Athletic estimated that Diggs could make around $20 million per season, which would put him on par with the top cornerbacks in the league.