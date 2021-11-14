Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Injured in Blowout Win over Falcons

CeeDee Lamb proved that his ankle is just fine — but now another appendage is ailing.

Unbeknownst to most viewers, the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver sustained an arm contusion during Sunday’s blowout victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The injury is said to have occurred in the first half of the game but was not reported until the third quarter.

“Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (arm contusion) is questionable to return. Believe that occurred in first half but he played through it before the game became completely drunk,” tweeted Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

If Lamb was hurt, you would never know it. The second-year sensation notched six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns, finishing as Dallas’ leading receiver amid the 43-3 laugher at AT&T Stadium. Lamb, like much of the first-team offense, didn’t play in the final frame.

But he still managed to rewrite the franchise record book.

“With CeeDee Lamb’s touchdown catch from Dak Prescott to open today’s game, he became the fourth player in team history to reach 10 touchdown receptions in the first 25 games of a career, joining Bob Hayes, Dez Bryant and Terrance Williams,” per the Cowboys’ public relations department.

The PR account also reported: “CeeDee Lamb caught his second score of today’s game in the second quarter to notch his third career multi-touchdown game, second this season (at NE, 10/17/21).”

More Cowboys History Made

Think Mike McCarthy’s bunch responded to last week’s shocking loss versus Denver? Everything went wrong that afternoon — everything. And everything went right Sunday — everything.

The Cowboys racked up 431 total yards of offense, including 296 on the arm of Dak Prescott, who completed 24 of 31 passes and logged a sparkling 127.9 quarterback rating. Along with Lamb’s aforementioned scores, running back Ezekiel Elliott contributed a pair of TDs via the ground. Dallas amassed a 36-3 lead entering halftime.

“Dallas’ 33-point halftime lead (36-3) in today’s game against Atlanta is the biggest halftime lead in a Cowboys game since a 35 point halftime lead (38-3) against the N.Y. Jets (12/4/71),” the PR team reported.

The Cowboys’ defense, meanwhile, limited the Falcons to 214 yards, including just 111 through the air while twice turning over Matt Ryan — including the league-leading eighth pick by star cornerback Trevon Diggs.

“With that interception, Trevon Diggs now has eight interceptions through nine games, which ties Everson Walls for the most picks through the first nine games of a season in team history,” the PR team reported.

Dak Reacts to Week 10 Trouncing

Like the rest of his teammates and coaches, Prescott wasn’t at all himself during last Sunday’s defeat at the hands of the Broncos. Like the rest, however, the two-time Pro Bowl signal-caller returned to prior form in a get-right meeting with the Dirty Birds.

Prescott, who recorded a rushing touchdown, led Dallas to 6.0 yards per play and was a perfect five-for-five in the red zone, and three-for-three on fourth down. His unit controlled the ball for nearly 38 minutes, cruising to the club’s seventh victory.

“We’re a resilient team. A team that’s very aware of what we’re capable of,” Prescott said after the game, via The Athletic.

