Cowboys Reveal New Injury to Star Receiver CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb is dealing with a sprained ankle he sustained during a November 3 practice. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed the news and noted the injury would limit Lamb’s participation in the team’s November 4 practice.

“Yeah, an ankle sprain, so he’ll be limited today,” McCarthy noted during his November 4 press conference.

While McCarthy did not elaborate on Lamb’s injury, so far there are no indications that the receiver’s ankle will force him to miss the Cowboys’ upcoming matchup against the Broncos. Lamb’s status will be worth monitoring as game day approaches, especially with Amari Cooper already dealing with multiple injuries.

Prescott Confirmed He Will Play vs. Broncos in Week 9

During his Week 9 media session, Dak Prescott confirmed that he will be suited up against the Broncos on November 7. The news comes after Prescott was sidelined in the Cowboys’ Week 8 victory over the Vikings.

“Yeah, I’m feeling good, obviously I had two weeks to do a lot of rehab and recover, get everything that I needed to the different modalities, and I feel good,” Prescott explained during his November 4 press conference. “[I] had two great days of practice and looking forward to Sunday.”

When Prescott returns to the field, one player he will not be facing is Von Miller. The former Broncos star linebacker was traded to the Rams, and Prescott had a hilarious response when asked about the trade.

“Yeah, I probably should have sent him a text saying thank you, but I don’t know if he had much to do in that decision,” Prescott said with a smile. “But yeah, obviously just this is a business and I think that right there just shows you that a bunch of different things happen in this game that don’t surprise you and you just have to remember that this is a business first. But a hell of a player, wishing him success over there [Rams] other than when we line up against them.”

Gallup’s Status vs. Broncos Is ‘Up in the Air’

If Lamb is forced to miss any time, the good news is the Cowboys are expecting Michael Gallup to return to the field soon. Gallup has been sidelined since sustaining an injury against the Bucs in Week 1. Gallup’s status against the Broncos is uncertain as McCarthy described Gallup’s chances of playing in Week 9 as “up in the air.”

“Just want to see him get through a full week and then evaluate it, but I thought he had a really good week last week,” McCarthy noted. “So, we’ll just see how it goes. We’re kind of up in the air on where he is.”

Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reported the Cowboys expect Lamb to play on Sunday.

“Coach Mike McCarthy termed the injury a ‘sprained ankle,’ and at this early stage it does not yet seem a serious concern,” Fisher detailed. “Indeed, we’re told that Lamb is likely to be fine by Sunday, and on Thursday, he started the day on the cords with two other receivers.”