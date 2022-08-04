With wide receiver contracts skyrocketing league-wide, Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb finds himself in a good spot.

Lamb is the unquestioned No. 1 receiver in Dallas heading into the year and has shown his potential through his first two seasons in the league. Lamb — the No. 17 overall pick in 2020 — has collected 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Lamb will be eligible for an extension next offseason and has been keeping an eye on the contracts handed out around the league. San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel was the latest to cash in, inking a three-year extension worth $71.55 million for a whopping $23.85 million per year. He became the 11th wideout to get a deal worth $20 million per year or more this offseason.

All that points to Lamb cashing in if he keeps it up and he’s looking forward to it. He was asked about the recent spike in pass-catcher salaries and is a fan.

“It’s been crazy,” Lamb told reporters from camp on August 2. “Keep raising the bar.”

As for it being a distraction? Don’t expect that. Lamb’s primary motivation this season is to lead the Cowboys back to the postseason and to compete for a Super Bowl.

“It’s not much of a motivation. It’s just part of it,” Lamb said. “My motivation right now it just about getting into the playoffs.”

Lamb Not Calmmoring for Cowboys to Add Veteran WR

Play

Video Video related to cowboys star ceedee lamb sends strong message on extension 2022-08-04T06:03:24-04:00

Lamb was already set to take on a larger role as the No. 1 option but some training camp injuries have put an even larger load on his shoulders. Lamb is the only healthy receiver on the Cowboys roster who has caught a touchdown pass in an NFL game.

Free agent signing James Washington was contending for a starting role but will miss 6-10 weeks with a Jones fracture he suffered in camp. Michael Gallup signed a five-year, $62.5 million extension in March and will be a big part of the offense. However, he’s rehabbing from a torn ACL and it’s unclear when he’ll make it back.

“That’s not a reasonable possibility,” Gallup told reporters on July 28 when asked if suiting up for the Cowboys’ opener against Tampa Bay was in the realm of possibilty.

But Lamb isn’t worried, showing faith in the Cowboys’ young group of wide receivers, which includes Jalen Tolbert, Simi Fehoko, Noah Brown and TJ Vasher.

“I mean I’m not opposed to having another vet in here,” Lamb told reporters at camp on Tuesday. “I’m never against having help, but I like my young guys here now. I want to see what they can do in the heat of battle, and then we got Tampa in September. There’s only one way to find out.”

Cowboys Have High Expectations for Lamb

With a healthy Dak Prescott under center, the Cowboys passing offense churned out the third most yards (4963) in the NFL last season, behind only the Chargers and Buccaneers. And that likely won’t change to much this season, with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore promising a bevy of balls coming Lamb’s way.

“I don’t think it’s a shock that he’s going to get a lot of targets,” Moore said on August 3. “He’s really coming into his own right now. This is his third year and he’s taking ownership of it, playing all over the field. He’s going to have a great opportunity here. There’s times where you have depth at certain positions and you can play guys a little more stationary maybe and have multiple guys who can be No. 1s. As we go other guys will rise to the occasion to take those opportunities, but CeeDee is ready.”

Lamb made the Pro Bowl for the first time last season, catching 79 passes for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns. That was with Amari Cooper holding down the defacto top spot on the No. 1 role and a more than capable Cedrick Wilson also gobbling up targets.

Expect more big production from the Oklahoma product as the Cowboys look to repeat as NFC East champs and make a run in the postseason.