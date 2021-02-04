Cowboys’ Star CeeDee Lamb Sounds off on Dak Prescott’s Future

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb used Super Bowl week to make his media rounds and gave fans an update on what to expect for Dak Prescott. During an interview on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Lamb was asked for an update on Prescott’s health and if the star receiver sees Prescott staying with the Cowboys given the ongoing negotiations.

“He’s definitely doing great,” Lamb explained. “Obviously, you hate to see him go down in Week 5, I want to say, the New York Giants. I’m keeping tabs with him. I pull up into his house every now and then, you know and kick it. It’s great to see him walking again, obviously. To see him go down, it was tough for us to see, but God gives his toughest challenges to his strongest soldiers. We trust that Dak is going to take it into consideration and use this as fuel for next year. As far as for the future, I do plan on seeing him with us next year and for the long haul.”

Jerry Jones Compared CeeDee Lamb’s Explosiveness to Deion Sanders

The Cowboys did not go into the opening night of the 2020 NFL Draft with the thought of selecting a wide receiver. Things changed after Lamb dropped outside of the top 10 on draft night. Lamb did not disappoint as the rookie receiver was one of the few bright spots in an underwhelming season for the Cowboys.

The playmaker had 74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes Lamb has some similarities to another former Dallas star.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan that when WR CeeDee Lamb was on the board at 17 his grandson told him ‘papa, production’ Jones says he’s ‘explosive’ hasn’t seen anyone since Deion Sanders that has his sort of step by step explosion,” NFL Network’s Jane Slater tweeted.

McCarthy Described Lamb as ‘Mature Beyond His Years’

Lamb did not take long to make a great first impression as the receiver became an integral part of the Cowboys offense from the start of the season. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy praised Lamb for being “mature beyond his years” early on in his rookie season.

“Mature beyond his years,” McCarthy noted on September 25, per Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken. “You can see it from Day 1. Clearly understands the components of being a professional, just the way he communicates, the way he goes about the meetings, the way he interacts, the way he asks questions.”

The Cowboys Have Until March 9 to Use the Franchise Tag on Prescott

The Cowboys are heading into a critical offseason with Prescott’s future at the center of their plans. Dallas will have from February 23 to March 9 to once again use the franchise tag on Prescott, per CBS Sports. Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer believes that is exactly what will happen in a few weeks.

“Dak Prescott’s likely getting hit with the franchise tag for a second consecutive year,” Breer explained in his February 1 MMQB column.

