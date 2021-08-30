Cowboys Insider Proposes Trade for QB Who Beat Dallas in Preseason

If you can’t beat ’em … acquire ’em?

Such is the question posed by ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer, who wondered aloud whether Dallas should execute a trade for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard — the new backup to Dak Prescott?

Should the Cowboys trade for C.J. Beathard to be the backup QB? — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 29, 2021

Archer’s suggestion, serious or not, came amid Sunday’s preseason finale in which Jacksonville handily defeated the Cowboys, 34-14. Beathard, an ex-Kyle Shanahan pupil, didn’t do much to contribute to the victory, completing five-of-10 passes for 86 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. He was the Jaguars’ third-best QB behind reigning No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and second-year understudy Jake Luton.

But was he worse than the Cowboys’ collective of Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush, and Ben DiNucci? Debatable. The trio combined for 196 air yards and a pair of scores — Rush (4/8, 16 yards) got the start, followed by Gilbert (9/16, 87 yards, one TD) and DiNucci (8/16, 93 yards, one TD) — jockeying for the QB2 job prior to Tuesday’s 53-man roster cutdown.

Speaking after the game, head coach Mike McCarthy intimated a winner hadn’t been decided and left open the possibility that the full-time backup isn’t currently on the roster.