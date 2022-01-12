Cowboys Break Silence on Rumors of Potential Coaching Changes

The Dallas Cowboys could be in the market to replace both of their coordinators this offseason with both Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn being linked to NFL head coaching vacancies. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes the current system favors teams with losing records given their ability to interview coaches who are currently on playoff squads.

“I’m an example of opportunity and taking advantage of it and advancing if you will and so that’s where I am on it,” Jones told Dallas’ 105.3 the Fan during a January 11 interview. “But rest assured when you’re successful it works to the teams that aren’t successful’s advantage, the rules in the NFL about the ability to move and advancement. On the other hand, when you’re unsuccessful it works to that team’s advantage to be able to go out here and work to get other teams’ coaches. That’s just the way it works.”

Jones did not elaborate on the specific details but the owner’s tone indicated the Cowboys are prepared to have to hire at least one new coordinator this offseason. The Cowboys owner admitted the team may “have to go get somebody else” referring to either Quinn or Moore potentially leaving.

“The facts are though that you just have to have, you have to have the [same philosophy] about coaching, just as you do players and that is there’s got to be and they’re is available other people to take advantage of those opportunities and that’s the way it is in coaching,” Jones added. “You just have to go get somebody else.”

Quinn Has Been Linked to at Least 4 Head Coaching Vacancies

From NFL Now: The #Broncos plan to interview top candidates #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and #Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo. pic.twitter.com/EwbnycJnKu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

Quinn has been an especially popular name as the Cowboys defensive coordinator is being linked to at least four teams looking for a new head coach. Quinn declined to be interviewed by the Jaguars but there are still plenty of other opportunities after Black Monday.

“4/6 NFL teams with head coach openings have requested to interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn: – Jaguars – Broncos – Bears – Dolphins,” Blogging the Boys’ RJ Ochoa tweeted on January 11. “To be fair the Raiders are in the playoffs. Have to imagine the Vikings will also be interested.”

The good news for the Cowboys is Quinn has emphasized he plans to be picky before taking his next head coaching job. Quinn’s transformation of a bad Dallas defense has helped him reemerge as a top head coaching candidate. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Jones will likely make an “aggressive” effort to keep Quinn on the Cowboys coaching staff for 2022.

“From what I can gather, the Joneses love their first-year defensive coordinator,” Breer detailed on January 10. “And with teams sure to want to talk to him about their head coach openings the next few weeks, it’ll be interesting to see if Dallas gets aggressive in trying to find a way to keep Quinn around.