Cowboys Quarterback Predicted to Follow Kellen Moore to Chargers

When Cooper Rush eyes his options in free agency, a reunion with former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could be an intriguing option.

Rush is set to hit free agency this offseason after a successful stint as a fill-in for Dak Prescott. Rush passed for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions during his time as the starter, going 4-1 in those games.

A stellar defense and solid rushing attack helped Rush along the way but he will likely have his suitors this offseason after proving he can win games in the right situation. And if he can’t wrangle an opportunity to compete for a starting job, a reunion with Moore with the Chargers would make sense, as laid out by Gavino Borquez of Chargers Wire.

“Chase Daniel and Easton Stick are set to be free agents in March, and it’s difficult to see a scenario where they are brought back,” Borquez wrote. “Instead, it would make sense for the Chargers to bring someone well-versed in Moore’s system.”

If Rush lands with the Chargers, he’d backup Justin Herbert — one of the best young quarterbacks in the league. Despite a shoulder injury, Herbert passed for 4,739 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Cooper Rush Looking Forward to Free Agency

Rush has spent nearly all of his career with the Cowboys but is ready to test the market with his stock as high as it has ever been during his NFL tenure.

“It will be exciting and we’ll see what happens,” Rush told Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News shortly after the season ended. “I’ve never been a free agent before and we’ll see what happens. It’s uncharted territory we’ll get there when we get there.”

Rush didn’t shy away from acknowledging his time in the Cowboys system benefited him when he got on the field. It could also be a reason he’d like to stick with Moore at his next stop.

“It helped me being in the system a long time,” Rush said. “Obviously the team we have around us and the defense, it makes playing quarterback a little less stressful. When you have good players around you trust in them and you just do your job and that’s all you can focus on.”

Cowboys Plan to Draft Quarterback to Backup Dak Prescott

Since drafting Dak Prescott in 2016, the Cowboys have selected two quarterbacks in the draft — Ben BiNucci in the seventh round in 2020 and Mike White in 2018. Owner Jerry Jones made it clear during some recent comments at the Senior Bowl that he wants to draft quarterbacks more often.

“[Mike McCarthy] likes to do that,” Jones said, per the Cowboys’ official site. “He likes to be working with a young quarterback. So yeah, we should keep that. If I look back over my earlier years with the Cowboys, I should have — if I had to do it over again, I’d have a quarterback coming all the time. Just for that purpose, just to have him coming.

“And really that’s the understanding that I had with Mike when he got here, and let’s keep one coming.”

Jones has had his eyes on TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who will be a late-round pick, and the team will return Will Grier next season as a potential backup option.