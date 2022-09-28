Wife of Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Takes Shot at Giants After Win

Cooper Rush helped lead the Dallas Cowboys to a victory over the New York Giants on Monday and his wife issued a swift diss to the team that previously cut him.

The contest against the Giants was just Rush’s third start in the NFL but he’s been around. He initially signed with the Cowboys in 2017 and stuck around until 2020, when he was released and signed by the Giants to their practice squad, reuniting with his former head coach Jason Garrett.

He was released by New York and replaced by Clayton Thorson, who is no longer in the league. Rush was quickly picked back up by the Cowboys in 2020 and has established himself as a solid backup to Dak Prescott.

Rush moved his record as a starter to 3-0 with the win against New York in primetime. His wife, Lauryn, had some words for the Giants after her husband completed 67.7% of his passes for 215 yards and a touchdown.

“Two years ago almost to the freaking day the Giants cut Cooper because they wanted to just ‘rotate in other QBs and see’. Lolz,” Lauryn Rush wrote on her Instagram story. “Fast forward…. Monday freaking night in MetLife and starting for AMERICA’S TEAM.”

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Continues to Gush Over Rush

Rush has made a lot of new fans over the last two weeks in the starting role, saving the Cowboys from spiraling after a tough Week 1 performance and franchise quarterback Dak Prescott sidelined recovering from thumb surgery.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been one of his most vocal supporters, even welcoming a quarterback controversy in some highly-debated comments. Jones continued to gush over Rush during a radio appearance on Tuesday.

“There’s no question he understands this offense and he has a makeup of a top quarterback — and I underline the word top — and we’re very fortunate,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “The very purpose of the backup quarterback is to step in and have your team function on all cylinders without having to give up some of your offense that the starter usually takes with him when he leaves.

“In this case you got somebody who knows this thing inside and out and he knows how to execute it. And we’re seeing he’ll do that under pressure. He’ll do that when the chips are down or do that when the play isn’t happening the way it’s designed to. He’s doing all of those things right now.”

Dak Prescott Cheering Rush on From Sideline

While the farfetched quarterback controversy pitched by Jones has made some headlines, there’s no strife internally between Prescott and Rush. In fact, Prescott dubbed himself Rush’s biggest cheerleader.

“I am cheering Cooper on all the way — 100%. I want him to have all the success,” Prescott said on Monday, per Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I want him to win game in and game out, regardless of what the hell happens around here.”

When Prescott will return is still up for debate. He’s teased a possible return on October 2 against the Commanders, but a more reasonable return date appears to be in Week 5 against the Rams. Prescott recently got the stitches out in his thumb and his return is dependent on when he can grip a football without issue.