Dak Prescott Curiously Absent from Cowboys’ 2021 Hype Video [WATCH]

The Dallas Cowboys had some ‘splainin’ to do after the team unveiled a video previewing the 2021 season — and its best player was nowhere to be found.

Check out the 32-second clip, released after the Super Bowl, sans franchise quarterback Dak Prescott:

Explanation for Omission

Take off those tinfoil hats, Dak detractors. His absence from the video was not intentional, nor an indication the former Pro Bowl passer is leaving the Cowboys via free agency. So says the club’s director of media and programming, Derek Eagleton.

“This was simply an oversight that should have been caught and corrected by us. Anyone who’s making it seem like Cowboys’ decision makers use social media videos to make statements doesn’t understand or take the time to understand how it all works. Trust me, there’s no story here,” Eagleton tweeted Monday.

In-house reporter David Helman added: “he’s not under contract and the people who make those videos don’t have any better of an idea of what’s going to happen than the rest of us. it ain’t that deep.”

Cowboys Reach Concrete Decision on Signing Dak: Report

NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Prescott “isn’t going anywhere” as the Cowboys “will make a push” to sign the 27-year-old to a long-term deal by March 9, the deadline to apply the 2021 franchise tag.

“A sign they’re confident in Prescott’s ongoing recovery from multiple surgeries on the ankle he fractured in October,” the report stated.

Failing an agreement, as was the case last offseason, the team is expected to slap the tag on Prescott at a cost of approximately $37.7 million — fully guaranteed. This would be executed in order to keep him away from the open market when the new league year begins March 17.

But whereas Pelissero and Rapoport indicated optimism regarding a multi-year pact, ESPN’s Adam Schefter soon after flew in the face of his media counterparts, claiming the sides “still are not close” toward reaching an accord.

“Sources told ESPN that the Cowboys still want to re-sign Prescott, who wants to remain in Dallas,” Schefter wrote. “But the sides still have plenty of work to do on a new deal, with a history of not being able to get it done.

Dak Underwent Second Operation

Prescott required an additional ankle surgery in December, roughly two months after going under the knife to repair a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported Sunday.

The second procedure, per Watkins, was to strengthen his ankle and “clean up other previous issues.” It is not considered a setback for Prescott, who “should be ready” when training camp kicks off in July.

“After the second surgery in early December, Prescott had to take about a week off from rehab to let the wound heal, but it improved the stability and integrity of the ankle and should accelerate his overall recovery, per sources,” Pelissero and Rapoport reported Sunday. “He’s now walking without issue, doing weight-bearing exercises and is expected to be ready for action long before the 2021 season begins.”

