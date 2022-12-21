Cowboys Could Add ‘Bona Fide Deep Threat’ WR: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking at their next deep threat offensive weapon.

As proposed by CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson, the draft experts projects the Cowboys to select University of Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt with the 28th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Wilson argues that Hyatt’s “bona fide deep threat” ability will slip him into the first round.

“Hyatt wasn’t in the first-round conversation heading into the season, but he’s a great example of a player taking advantage of his opportunities, thanks in large part to Hendon Hooker’s Heisman Trophy campaign,” said Wilson. “Hyatt is a bona fide deep threat who consistently stacks defensive backs who have been helpless to do much about it all season.”

Why Hyatt Has Emerged as a Potential First-Round Pick

The 21-year-old Hyatt emerged as the Fred Biletnikoff Award winner in 2022 — awarded to the nation’s best receiver — after posting 67 receptions for 1,267 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound receiver is regarded to have legitimate track speed, which makes him such a deep ball threat. His 15 receiving touchdowns led all players and his 18.9 yards per reception ranked 11th in the nation.

Sports Illustrated detailed in their scouting report of Hyatt that he’s an “elite vertical threat” who has run a “limited route tree.”

“Hyatt is an elite vertical threat who offers some upside on schemed touches, but he’s a lean slot receiver who runs a limited route tree in an unconventional offense with an underdeveloped release package.”

In their further evaluation of Hyatt, SI details what makes Hyatt such as a potent threat down the field.

“Hyatt possesses legitimate track speed and should run a 40-time in the high 4.2s or low 4.3s. He plays with excellent foot speed, which helps him set up cuts in his routes and win against press coverage. The junior offers instant burst off the line of scrimmage with lethal acceleration to stack defensive backs. His long strides and explosiveness help him quickly eliminate the defensive back’s cushion when he faces off coverage.”

Cowboys’ Talks With Odell Beckham Cooling Off

It’s no secret the Cowboys have been trying to upgrade the wide receiver position all season long. Not only did they finally address the position with the recent signing of four-time Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton, they’ve been in talks with free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. about a possible signing.

Team owner Jerry Jones recently expressed confidence that Dallas will sign the 30-year-old receiver.

“Odell’s going to join us,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA TODAY Sports on Thursday, December 15. “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”

However, Jones seemed to back off that stance while addressing the possible signing of Beckham on Tuesday, December 20.

Via 105.3 The Fan:

“I don’t have an assessment of that, but as of this morning we don’t have anything. I don’t have an assessment,” Jones said. “The reality is though that time is moving down the road relative to playing in the playoffs, and so every day diminishes our chances of going forward.”

If the Cowboys end up striking out on Beckham, maybe Dallas goes the route of selecting Hyatt as their slot weapon entering the 2023 season.