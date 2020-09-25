Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Addresses Bum Foot Ahead of Seahawks Game

With all the injuries currently plaguing the Dallas Cowboys, it’s easy to forget the hand-wringing that ensued just seven days ago over star wide receiver Amari Cooper, who popped up on the injury report with a foot issue.

That same foot, which he bruised in the season-opening loss to Los Angeles, still isn’t 100 percent. But, as Cooper intimated Thursday, it’s close.

“I’ve been practicing and I’ve been running full speed,” he said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer, “so it’s definitely gotten better over the course of the past week or so.”

Cooper was a limited practice participant prior to Week 2 but appeared no worse for wear against the Atlanta Falcons, posting 100 yards on six receptions amid Dallas’ wild 40-39 victory. The Pro Bowl pass-catcher logged 75 offensive snaps (91%), a seven-rep increase on his Rams output.

Cooper hasn’t been listed on this week’s injury report heading into a likely road shootout with the 2-0 Seattle Seahawks, who own early MVP favorite quarterback Russell Wilson and the NFL’s second-best passing attack. This poses a lethal threat to a Cowboys secondary which lost two top cornerbacks Anthony Brown (IR, ribs) and Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), and is trotting out injured rookie corner Trevon Diggs (shoulder).

Points will be aplenty at CenturyLink Field.

And in order for the five-point Cowboys underdogs to survive, each member of the offensive weapon cabinet — Cooper, Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott — must pull equal weight, combating the firepower of Wilson and company.

“We want to score as fast as we can, and as many times as we can as far as the start of the game and throughout the game,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday, via Pro Football Talk.

Slowly but surely, despite the injury bug’s malevolence, the pieces are beginning to fall into place. Cooper and Lamb each notched 100-yard receiving performances against Atlanta, and the next logical step is fellow WR Michael Gallup joining the century-mark party.

After that, per Cooper, the goal is 300-plus yards and one touchdown apiece from the troika … in the same game, which sounds crazier than it is.

“I know it can happen,” Cooper said, via the team’s official website. “I know it can happen often. And when it does, I know how lethal we can be.”

