Cowboys Announce Injury Update on QB Andy Dalton

Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Andy Dalton suffered a concussion in Sunday’s loss to Washington, the team announced.

Dalton was injured in the third quarter of the game following a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit by Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic, who drew a personal foul and was ejected for launching head-first at the 33-year-old.

Dalton laid crumpled on the FedEx Field turf, seemingly if momentarily unconscious. A cart was called and then waved off as he walked slowly to the locker room with the assistance of the Cowboys’ medical staff.

Andy Dalton took a nasty hit to the head pic.twitter.com/Yg913OGotr — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 25, 2020

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Making his second start in relief of franchise QB Dak Prescott, who’s out for the season, Dalton completed 9-of-19 passes for 75 yards and one interception, absorbing seven hits and five sacks behind a patchwork offensive line missing its starting tackles, center, and right guard.

Seventh-round rookie Ben DiNucci replaced Dalton and completed his first NFL pass attempt, a 32-yard strike to wide receiver Amari Cooper. DiNucci finished 2-of-3 for 39 yards and also took three sacks. Dallas went on to lose, 25-3, dropping to 2-5 on the season, defeating in four of its last five opportunities.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed after the game that Dalton will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol, in which All-Pro right guard Zack Martin — inactive Sunday — also resides. McCarthy did not offer more on Dalton’s injury, except to call out his players for not rushing to their QB’s defense upon Bostic’s illegal action.

“We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another,” McCarthy said, per ESPN. “It definitely was not the response you would expect.”

Dalton must pass several stages of the league’s protocol in order to suit up in next Sunday night’s divisional tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles. His status will be updated throughout the coming days.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota reported Sunday night that Dalton “is doing much better. He is alert. He will be flying home with the team. He does not remember what happened on the hit that knocked him out of the game.”

If Dalton cannot get cleared, DiNucci is slated start Week 8, and the Cowboys likely would activate third-stringer Garrett Gilbert. Tight end Blake Bell functioned as the emergency QB against Washington.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!