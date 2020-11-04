Cowboys Provide Expected Date for Andy Dalton Return to QB Job

The groundwork has been laid for Andy Dalton to re-take his Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback job that temporarily will belong to third-stringer Garrett Gilbert or practice-squadder Cooper Rush.

Addressing the media in his Wednesday pre-practice conference call, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy issued a brief update on Dalton, who was moved to the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. McCarthy indicated the 31-year-old veteran could be back under center following the team’s Week 10 bye.

“He’s doing fine. We’ll see how goes throughout the time he’s on this COVID list, but I think by the end of next week we’ll be able to see him again,” McCarthy said.

The Dallas Morning News reported Tuesday that Dalton, sidelined in Week 8 due to a concussion, was not asymptomatic. He must return a series of negative coronavirus tests to gain re-entry into the Cowboys’ facility, ruling him out for Sunday’s home contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“As of early afternoon, Cowboys hadn’t been told to enter intensive protocol after designating Andy Dalton for reserve/COVID-19 list, per source,” USA Today reported Tuesday. “Dalton didn’t travel to Philly but McCarthy said he’d last seen the QB in meetings Saturday.”

With Dalton further sidelined and franchise QB Dak Prescott (ankle) done for the year, the Cowboys will turn to Gilbert or Rush — both of whom split Wednesday’s practice reps — versus Pittsburgh, McCarthy confirmed.