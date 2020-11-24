Cowboys QB Andy Dalton Set Crazy NFL Record on GW TD Pass vs. Vikings

Andy Dalton made a bit of NFL history that’s unlikely to be rewritten any time soon.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s touchdown toss to tight end Dalton Schultz against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday marked the first time ever — and stay with me here — that a “TD was thrown by a QB whose last name was the same as the receiver’s first name,” according to Hall of Fame executive Gil Brandt.

The Cowboys' game-winner yesterday was was the first time in NFL history a TD was thrown by a QB whose last name was the same as the receiver’s first name. #TheMoreYouKnow — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) November 23, 2020

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

In his return to the starting lineup after sustaining a Week 7 concussion and then contracting the coronavirus, Dalton led the Cowboys to a 31-28 upset of the Vikings that snapped the team’s four-game losing streak, reviving their vegetative playoff hopes.

Dalton wasn’t mistaken for Dak Prescott, but he was efficient, precise, and in control, finishing 22-of-32 for 203 yards, three TDs, and one interception. He was sacked just once and logged a stellar 104.0 QB rating.

His scores went to running back Ezekiel Elliott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and Schultz, who pulled down a two-yard grab with 1:37 left in the fourth quarter to complete a topsy-turvy comeback win.