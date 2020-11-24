Cowboys QB Andy Dalton Set Crazy NFL Record on GW TD Pass vs. Vikings

Andy Dalton made a bit of NFL history that’s unlikely to be rewritten any time soon.
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s touchdown toss to tight end Dalton Schultz against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday marked the first time ever — and stay with me here — that a “TD was thrown by a QB whose last name was the same as the receiver’s first name,” according to Hall of Fame executive Gil Brandt.
The Cowboys' game-winner yesterday was was the first time in NFL history a TD was thrown by a QB whose last name was the same as the receiver’s first name. #TheMoreYouKnow
— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) November 23, 2020
In his return to the starting lineup after sustaining a Week 7 concussion and then contracting the coronavirus, Dalton led the Cowboys to a 31-28 upset of the Vikings that snapped the team’s four-game losing streak, reviving their vegetative playoff hopes.
Dalton wasn’t mistaken for Dak Prescott, but he was efficient, precise, and in control, finishing 22-of-32 for 203 yards, three TDs, and one interception. He was sacked just once and logged a stellar 104.0 QB rating.
His scores went to running back Ezekiel Elliott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and Schultz, who pulled down a two-yard grab with 1:37 left in the fourth quarter to complete a topsy-turvy comeback win.
“We were in a good position,” Dalton said of the Cowboys’ 61-yard game-winning drive, via the team’s official website. “I think we had four minutes left, so we were able to get down there. Again, it came down to fourth down, and we were able to convert. [wide receiver] Amari [Cooper] did a great job of getting open, and once we got down there it was third down. Great play call by [offensive coordinator] Kellen [Moore]. At that point, it comes down to execution, and that’s exactly what we did. Great play design and got Dalton wide open in the end zone.”
Lamb Also Notches Record
The aforementioned CeeDee TD was a four-yard score that featured one of the best body-contorting catches you will ever witness, with the first-round pass-catcher defeating even the tightest of coverage.
And it vaulted Lamb into Cowboys’ lore; he now has more receptions than any rookie receiver in franchise history, surpassing the previous record (45) held by Bob Hayes. Through 10 games, Lamb has 48 grabs for 629 yards and four TDs.
“CeeDee, he was on one today. Running hard, trying to run guys over. He tried to run a D-lineman over, tried to run a linebacker over…He’s young, but he’s gonna have a hell of a career,” Elliott said after the game, via The Athletic.
