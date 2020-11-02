Cowboys Reveal Surprise Decision on Week 9 Starting QB

No matter what Ben DiNucci does, it remains Andy Dalton’s offense, so say the Dallas Cowboys.

In a Friday radio interview, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones confirmed that Dalton, assuming he clears concussion protocol, will start in Week 9 against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Well, Andy is our guy. It will be his job when he gets back,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.



It’s certainly an interesting decision on Dallas’ part, declaring Dalton the presumptive QB1 prior to DiNucci’s increasingly-hyped first NFL start Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. If the seventh-round rookie beats the hated divisional rival, how could they justify his removal in favor of a 31-year-old with a fresh brain injury?

Not to mention, Jones’ announcement flies in the face of his praise for the James Madison product, whom he likened to franchise legend Tony Romo.

“You certainly like his movement. He’s a good athlete. He’s got 10-inch hands. He can get his hands around the ball. He can sling it from a lot of angles. Reminds me a little Romo-esque in how he can release the ball from different angles,” Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan, via The Athletic.

Dalton, ruled out after an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit in Week 7, didn’t travel with the team to Philadelphia. He also didn’t practice while working through the concussion protocol and must receive clearance from an independent neurologist, as well as the Cowboys’ medical staff, before suiting up again.

For their part, Cowboys executives are in lockstep on Dalton’s status.

“There’s no question that he’s your ticket. I would expect him to be available and, under these circumstances, be very productive,” owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan.



DiNucci Shares Inspiring Advice from Dak Prescott

DiNucci was roaming the halls of The Star on Wednesday, the reality of his situation beginning to take hold, when Dak Prescott bumped into the first-year signal-caller.