Cowboys Summon Defensive Help Hours Before Week 5 vs. Giants

The injury-ravaged Dallas Cowboys gained a quartet of warm bodies for Sunday’s home tilt against the New York Giants.

Coinciding with cornerback Anthony Brown’s activation from injured reserve, the Cowboys elevated center Marcus Henry, linebacker Francis Bernard, and defensive back Steven Parker off the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

Brown was placed on IR on Sept. 19 due to a rib issue, forcing him to sit out three games — a win over Atlanta and losses to Seattle and Cleveland. A quietly solid cover corner, he logged all 73 defensive snaps in Dallas’ Week 1 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams, netting six tackles (five solo). Brown’s health was the leading factor in Tuesday’s release of DB Brandon Carr.

“We feel good about (Brown) coming back and as far as some other young guys, so it’s just part of our roster management,” head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Thursday, via the Dallas Morning News.

Parker, added to the taxi squad on Sept. 15, further supplements a secondary allowing 258 passing yards per game, a defense surrendering 36.5 points per game. The 2018 undrafted free agent (whose first career start came against the Cowboys) made 14 appearances for the Miami Dolphins last season, registering 20 tackles, three pass breakups, and two interceptions.

With CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) still on IR, Dallas will carry Brown, Jourdan Lewis, Trevon Diggs, Daryl Worley, CJ Goodwin, and Saivion Smith at CB. Assuming he plays safety, Parker joins embattled starters Xavier Woods and Darian Thompson, and primary backups Donovan Wilson and Reggie Robinson.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

LB Depth Chart Update

Bernard, a rookie UDFA and training camp fan-favorite, was promoted to the 53-man squad prior to last Sunday’s loss to the Browns. He tallied zero defensive snaps but contributed 13 reps on special teams, which is where he’ll continue cutting his teeth.

The Cowboys’ starting LB corps, sans Leighton Vander Esch (IR, collarbone) and Sean Lee (IR, groin), is comprised of Aldon Smith, Joe Thomas, Jaylon Smith, Luke Gifford, Justin March, and Rashad Smith. Aldon and Jaylon Smith and Thomas are the starters.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

OL Depth Chart Update

Henry is necessary insurance following the loss of incumbent C Joe Looney, sent to short-term IR with a knee ailment. Rookie Tyler Biadasz, who showed well versus Cleveland, will step in for Looney until his mandatory three-week waiting period has expired. Left guard Connor Williams and sophomore G Connor McGovern are, too, capable of manning the pivot.

“We have a lot of options,” owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. “We have a lot of guys that are truly gonna have to step up. They’re gonna have to play above what we expected of them this year. They’re gonna have to step up sooner or step up better than we expected this year.”

As it is, the snakebitten Cowboys are planning to roll out the following OL in Week 5: left tackle Brandon Knight (replacing Tyron Smith, who’s done for the year), LG Williams, C Biadasz, right guard Zack Martin, and RT Terence Steele (replacing La’el Collins, who underwent season-ending hip surgery).

The reserves should be Henry, McGovern, and recently-poached OT Greg Senat. The club also has veteran OT Jordan Mills, an 84-game starter, on the practice squad.

READ NEXT: Ron Leary Reaches Surprising Decision on Signing with Cowboys: Report

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL