2 Cowboys Assistants Considered Favorites to Land NFC Coaching Job

Two Dallas Cowboys assistant coaches are favorites to land a notable NFC head coaching job.

According to betting odds from Bookies’ Adam Thompson, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn are favorites to land the Carolina Panthers head coaching job. As Thompson notes, Quinn is at +450 odds of landing the Panthers job, while Moore is at +600 odds. Among all the favorites, Quinn is the second-most likely to land the job behind former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. Meanwhile, Moore has the fourth-best odds with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen considered the third-most likely to land Carolina’s head coaching job.

As Thompson notes, Quinn has led the Cowboys defense to one of the top rankings in the NFL. Dallas ranks third in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed. Quinn took over as the Cowboys defensive coordinator last season after spending the prior six years as the Atlanta Falcons head coach. In other words, he already has familiarity of coaching in the NFC South division.

“Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was head coach of the Falcons for six seasons, with one Super Bowl appearance,” said Thompson. “Dallas’ defense under Quinn ranks third in fewest points allowed and seventh in fewest yards. If he wants a lead gig again in 2023, he’ll likely get one, and there are considerable connections between him and the Carolina front office.”

Why Quinn Could Be Favored Over Moore

The 52-year-old Quinn revamped Dallas’ defensive unit after they ranked as one of the worst in the NFL during the 2020 season. The Cowboys allowed 29.6 points per game in 2020, ranking 28th in the league. During the 2021 season, Dallas allowed 21.1 points per game, ranking seventh in the league.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 season, Quinn interviewed for six different head coaching jobs. Assuming Dallas’ defense remains steady and the Cowboys finish as a playoff team once again, it’s safe to assume that Quinn will garner interest once again for head coaching vacancies during the 2023 offseason.

Meanwhile, the much younger Moore — he’s 34 years old and has served as an offensive coordinator for only four seasons — may not be as much of a shoe-in to land a head coaching job immediately. Statistically speaking, the Cowboys are not having an impressive season on offense. The unit is averaging 18.6 points per game, ranking 24th in the league. A lot of that has to do with Cooper Rush starting at quarterback rather than two-time Pro Bowler Dak Prescott.

Why Moore Might Not Land Head Coaching Job in 2023

Moore received interviews for four head coaching vacancies last season. This was after a season in which the Cowboys offense ranked first in points and yards. However, Moore didn’t receive a single head coaching offer. As Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported back in January, at least one hiring committee questioned whether he had the personality and leadership style to lead a team.

“Moore presented well in interviews,” said Wilson. “But at least one hiring committee came away wondering if he has the commanding personality and leadership style to stand in front of an entire team and grab players’ attention. What this means for the Cowboys going forward is this: Moore will be back with the Cowboys in 2022.”

If Dallas’ offense continues to be less than impressive, Quinn will likely emerge as the hotter commodity over Moore entering the 2023 offseason.

However, considering teams’ preference for offensive coaches over defensive coaches — the Panthers rank last in total yards this season — Moore could emerge as a wild card.