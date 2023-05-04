Ex-Cowboys QB Getting Second NFL Chance After Impressive XFL Stint

A former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is getting a second opportunity in the NFL.

Ben DiNucci, who is best known for his stint with the Cowboys as a backup to Dak Prescott, is receiving a minicamp tryout with the Denver Broncos, the XFL announced on Wednesday, May 3. The move comes shortly after DiNucci’s impressive stint in the spring football league with the Seattle Sea Dragons.

Mike McCarthy Once Compared Ben DiNucci to Marc Bulger

The 26-year-old quarterback was a seventh-round draft selection of the Cowboys during the 2020 NFL Draft. During his rookie season in Dallas, he saw action in three games along with one start, a 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Shortly after he was draft back in 2020, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy gave DiNucci a lofty compliment, comparing him to former two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Marc Bulger.

Via ESPN’s Todd Archer:

“Very accurate,” McCarthy said of DiNucci. “Reminds me of a young Marc Bulger, someone that just, as you look for comparables, he is a young man that has played the position his whole life. He will be an excellent addition to our quarterback room as you continue to develop that room with our other two young guys [Cooper Rush and Clayton Thorson] and [starter] Dak [Prescott].”

During his lone season on the active roster, DiNucci completed 23-of-43 passes for 219 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. After spending the 2021 season on the practice squad, DiNucci was waived prior to the start of the 2022 season as Dallas opted for Cooper Rush as Prescott’s backup quarterback with Will Grier being signed to the practice squad. That left DiNucci completely out of the picture.

However, the James Madison alum bounced back as a star in the returning XFL league. DiNucci led the league in a couple of major passing categories, including pass attempts (421) and yards (2,966) this season. He also ended up finishing second in the league in touchdowns (23).

The Sea Dragons ended up making it to the playoffs, but wound up losing to the DC Defenders, 37-21, in the division finals.

DiNucci will participate in the rookie minicamp, which takes place from May 12 until May 15. The Broncos’ current depth chart at quarterback sees Russell Wilson as the starter and Jarrett Stidham and Jarrett Guarantano as the backups.

Cowboys Could Still Sign Veteran Receiver in Free Agency

The Cowboys are leaving the door open on adding a wide receiver in free agency.

Despite adding veteran receiver Brandin Cooks in addition to returning holdovers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, Dallas may still sign another veteran in free agency, according to McCarthy.

Via Nick Harris of the Cowboys’ official website:

“If there’s an opportunity to do something in free agency, we’ll look at it,” he said. “We feel good about the group [in Dallas] because they’ve been here, they’ve been in the system. They were players that got drafted and didn’t play for the first year, so we’ve gotta speed up that curve there. If we have a problem, we’ll go out and get somebody to continue to try and improve it.”

The Cowboys currently have young receivers in Simi Fehoko, Jalen Tolbert and rookie Jalen Brooks who will all be competing for a roster spot in training camp.

If Dallas isn’t impressed with their young group of receivers, they could target the free agency market where T.Y. Hilton, Sammy Watkins and N’Keal Harry are available.