Cowboys Make Big Decision on 8-Time Pro Bowler’s Future

The Dallas Cowboys have made a big decision on an eight-time Pro Bowler’s future.

According to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys plan on bringing back offensive tackle Tyron Smith. As noted by Gehlken, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones expects Smith back for the 2023 season.

“Cowboys have three starting-caliber options at offensive tackle between Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith and Terence Steele,” says Gehlken. “EVP Stephen Jones expects Tyron back. ‘The biggest takeaway from our meetings was you can’t have enough of these guys.’ Did not rule out a contract reworking.”

Smith’s base salary is $13.6 million next season, making him the fourth-highest paid Cowboys player ($17.6 million cap hit) and 13th highest-paid left tackle in the game. Jones stressed that Dallas always does “reworks” when it comes to contracts.

Via Todd Archer of ESPN:

“I mean we always do reworks and things of that nature. That could come up with him,” Jones said. “We have the ability to do that and, but right now, we’re comfortable where we are.”

Why the Cowboys Want Tyron Smith Back

The 32-year-old Smith missed the majority of the season due to a torn hamstring suffered in training camp. He did return before the conclusion of the 2023 season, starting four games during the regular season and both postseason games.

When Smith was in the lineup, it was clear that he was a little rusty from the long layoff. The eight-time Pro Bowler produced a 59.8 offensive grade, the lowest mark of his career. By comparison, Smith produced a 91.4 offensive grade during the 2021 season, ranking second in the league among all tackles.

With that being said, the Cowboys need depth at the tackle position — especially when considering Terence Steele is coming off of a torn ACL and MCL. Steele suffered the injury in December towards the end of the regular season. Despite the severity of the injury, Steele is ahead of track and on schedule to return by training camp, according to Jones.

Via Archer:

“Stephen Jones said Terence Steele is ahead of schedule in his return from torn ACL/MCL and expects him to be ready for training camp,” said Archer. “Set to be a restricted free agent, Cowboys working through which tender they will give him: first ($6 million) or second round ($4.3 million).”

Outside of Smith and Steele, the Cowboys’ only other viable option is Tyler Smith, who is coming off of his rookie campaign. As long as the Cowboys can work out a restructured deal for the veteran Smith, it looks like he’ll be back for a 13th season.

Stephen Jones Comments on Ezekiel Elliott’s Future

Just as Jones was blunt regarding the future of Smith, he was also direct when it comes to Ezekiel Elliott’s own future. The Cowboys executive vice president mentioned Elliott’s big cap hit and hinted at his declining production. In other words, Jones wasn’t outright in committing to Elliott for 2023.

“He’s making a lot of money, and he knows that,” Jones said of Elliott ($16.72 million cap hit for 2023). “Zeke obviously did an amazing job for us. He came in right away and was dominant and helped us win a lot of football games. I don’t second-guess that one, but it is hard for these guys to play 10 years at a real high level.”

As reported by Gehlken back in January, Elliott is open to a pay cut. If the veteran running back is willing to take less money, there’s a good chance he returns for an eighth season in Dallas.