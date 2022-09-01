Cowboys ‘Called’ About Trading for Speedy Receiver: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are interested in making a move for a receiver.

According to a report from Connor Hughes of SNY TV, the Cowboys “called” about making a trade for New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims. However, the asking price — a fourth-round pick — wasn’t something Dallas was willing to offer.

Several other teams — the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings — also showed interest in the 24-year-old receiver, but weren’t willing to offer a fourth-round pick either.

“The Vikings, Cowboys and Seahawks, along with the Panthers, called the Jets about trading for WR Denzel Mims, sources tell SNYtv,” says Hughes. “The Jets asking price was a 4th round pick. No team was willing to offer that, so Jets kept Mims.”

Mims Demanded Trade from Jets Due to Role

The third-year receiver requested a trade last week due to frustrations regarding his role with the Jets. Mims is currently buried on the depth chart behind starters Corey Davis and Elijah More along with highly-touted rookie Garrett Wilson.

The former second-round draft pick hasn’t quite lived up to his billing, catching 31 passes for 490 yards with zero touchdowns in 20 games and 11 starts. However, he did turn in an impressive preseason, capped off with the finale in which he posted seven catches for 102 yards and a touchdown versus the New York Giants.

However, Mims played exclusively with the backups. The young receiver desires the opportunity to start, as Jets general manager Joe Douglas pointed out.

“I wouldn’t say he wants to be somewhere else; he wants to play,” Douglas said. “He wants to start. Denzel is very confident. He has voiced that, that he wants to be a starter. Ultimately, you want a team full of guys that feel like they should be the No. 1 guy.”

Cowboys Could Use Mims in Sizable Role

The Cowboys clearly have a need at wide receiver. Entering the season opener versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas possesses just one healthy receiver who has a touchdown catch to his name — CeeDee Lamb — and just one other who has actually caught a pass from Dak Prescott (Noah Brown). Two of the Cowboys’ top healthy receivers, James Washington and Michael Gallup, are currently recovering from serious injuries.

Dallas’ other receivers are rookies Jalen Tolbert and Dennis Houston, second-year receiver Simi Fehoko and special teams standout KaVontae Turpin.

Considering the Cowboys feature only one proven receiver, the speedy Mims — he ran a 4.38 40-yard-dash at the combine, third-best among all receivers in 2020 — could fit well as a deep threat. Making matters more impressive is that Mims clocked that speed at 6-foot-3, 207 pounds.

Mims possesses versatility as a player who can line up in the slot due to his speed and a receiver who can start out on the outside to his size. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s lined up on the outside of 75.8 percent of his snaps and 23.3 percent of snaps in the slot during his two years with the Jets.

If New York can budge a little bit on the asking price — maybe lower to a sixth-round draft choice — the Cowboys would likely accept a deal.