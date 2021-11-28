Cowboys Update Injury Status on CeeDee Lamb for Week 13: Report

The Dallas Cowboys expect CeeDee Lamb back for their Week 13 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Lamb missed the Cowboys’ Week 12 clash versus the Las Vegas Raiders after not clearing concussion protocol. However, as the Cowboys prepare for another Thursday night game, Lamb is receiving an early clearance, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Cowboys’ WR CeeDee Lamb, who missed Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game because of a concussion, is expected back for Dallas’ Thursday night game against the Saints, per source.”

Lamb initially entered the league’s concussion protocol after hitting his head on the field in Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He exited during the second quarter and hasn’t played since.

The Thanksgiving clash versus the Raiders was Lamb’s first NFL game missed after playing in his first 26 career games.

The 22-year-old Lamb has emerged as the Cowboys’ top option in the receiving game. The second-year wide receiver has 50 receptions for 740 yards and six touchdowns. The next-closest receiver is Amari Cooper with 44 receptions for 583 yards and five touchdowns.

After starting Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson versus the Raiders, Dallas will have both of their starting receivers back for Week 13 versus the Saints with Lamb and Amari Cooper back in the fold. Cooper had missed the previous two games due to COVID-19 protocols.

Jerry Jones Wants to See More ‘Discretion’ in Officiating

Following the Cowboys’ most recent loss — a game in which they were flagged 14 times for 166 total yards — team owner Jerry Jones wants to see more “discretion” in how NFL games are officiated.

Via Stefan Stevenson of the Star-Telegram:

“To their credit, I think [the Raiders] just did a real good job of getting their big plays, and a bunch of them were penalties in the throwing game,” Jones said. “They took advantage of it, and I think it influenced the win. We had some plays go with us too, it wasn’t like it didn’t go against them. So again, this is really not a criticism of the rules. It is a criticism of the discretion of how you use them and what play. Everybody knows you can call a penalty on every play many different ways, every time the ball snapped. And so you have to have a feel for what you’re trying to do in the ball game and this one turned out that way.”

Cowboys Have Their Own Issues With Penalties

While there were many calls throughout the game, none was bigger than the 33-yard pass interference penalty on Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown. The penalty occurred on a 3rd-and-18 conversion by the Raiders, giving Las Vegas an automatic first down at the Cowboys’ 24-yard-line.

The issue of referees making questionable calls is something that definitely needs to be tackled, but the Cowboys’ own issue with flags is something they can rectify themselves. The Cowboys actually lead the league (8.3 penalties per game) in penalties, with the Raiders ranking second (8.1 per game).

It’s no surprise that both of these teams combined for 28 penalties and 266 total yards on Thanksgiving.

The Cowboys definitely need to clean this up as they brace for a postseason run.