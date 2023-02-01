Cowboys ‘Committed’ to Adding New Quarterback in 2023

The Dallas Cowboys are “committed” to adding a new quarterback.

According to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, team owner Jerry Jones says the Cowboys are “committed” to drafting a quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft. In fact, Jones says he should have committed to drafting a quarterback ever year years ago.

“Jerry Jones said the Cowboys are committed to drafting a quarterback,” said Watkins. “He said he should have committed to drafting one every year years ago.”

This obviously doesn’t mean that Dallas is looking to replace franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott is under contract through the 2024 season after signing a four-year, $160 million contract extension in 2021.

In fact, Watkins also mentions that the Cowboys are committed to Prescott long term and open to extending his contract.

“Stephen Jones said the Cowboys are committed to Dak Prescott long term and are open to extending his contract,” said Watkins.

Cowboys Likely Seeking Dak Prescott’s New Backup

Jones’ comments likely stem from the fact that Dallas doesn’t have an experienced backup under contract for the 2023 season. Cooper Rush — who started five games for the Cowboys this season while Prescott was injured — will be a free agent.

Meanwhile, Will Grier is the only other quarterback under contract for the 2023 season and he’s never taken a single snap as a member of the Cowboys. In fact, he hasn’t taken a snap since the 2019 season as a member of the Carolina Panthers. Grier started two games for the Panthers, going 0-2 and throwing zero touchdowns against four interceptions for a 33.2 passer rating.

Since drafting Prescott in 2016, the Cowboys have not spent too much effort in drafting and developing backup quarterbacks. Rush has been a member of the Cowboys’ organization since the 2017 season — outside of a short stint with the New York Giants — but he was signed as an undrafted free agent.

The Cowboys have spent two draft picks on quarterbacks since 2017, selecting Mike White in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft and Ben DiNucci in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft.

White spent just one season in Dallas as a backup before he was released prior to the start of the 2019 season. Meanwhile, DiNucci started just one game for the Cowboys and one season on the active roster before he was released prior to the start of the 2021 season.

With Rush very likely testing the free agency market after going 4-1 as a starter and Dallas possibly moving on from Grier, the Cowboys have a major void behind Prescott.

As Jones mentions, expect the Cowboys to draft a quarterback with the possible expectation that he’ll step in as Prescott’s backup.

Jerry Jones Addresses Cowboys’ Super Bowl Drought

The Cowboys obviously won’t be going to the Super Bowl this year.

Following their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, this will mark the 27th consecutive season that the Cowboys will not be in the Super Bowl. Following the Niners’ own loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, it also marked the 28th consecutive season that San Francisco will not win a Super Bowl.

Jones addressed the Cowboys and Niners’ (two historic franchises) Super Bowl droughts while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, February 1.

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“I understand when you look back and say San Francisco and the Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in 25 years,” says Watkins. “I understand that. San Francisco is in the same boat. My point is, it hasn’t been the same for 25 years. There have been many different things done over 25 years, the same way there would have been had you changed out general managers or the same way that you do if you change out owners. I have to change in my mirror.”

The Cowboys made multiple changes to the coaching staff following their loss, including the dismissal of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Dallas will aim to end their Super Bowl drought in the 2023 season.