Cowboys ‘Must Consider Cutting’ Amari Cooper, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could move on from Amari Cooper, but it may be in a way that you’re not expecting.

It’s no secret that Cooper is one of the most likely Cowboys to be moved this offseason. The 27-year-old’s production in 2021 did not match his loaded salary ($22 million, third-highest paid receiver in league), which means Cooper could be on the trade block entering the offseason.

However, one analyst believes that rather than trade Cooper for assets in return — he has three years remaining on his deal — the Cowboys could simply release the veteran receiver. It’s worth noting that an out in the contract means Dallas could release Cooper this offseason and only be left with $6 million in dead cap money.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox argues why that’s the case.

Cooper’s Production Doesn’t Match Contract

“(Jerry) Jones did not sound happy with Amari Cooper’s inability to dictate coverage during the playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

‘Amari Cooper should take half the field w/ him when he runs a route…a whole bunch of that defense ought to have to honor Cooper,’ he said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

This isn’t why the Cowboys could consider Cooper a potential cut candidate, though. The reality is that Cooper wasn’t as effective in 2021 as he has been. After two 1,100-yard campaigns, the 27-year-old finished the 2021 season with 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

That’s solid production, but it doesn’t justify Cooper’s $22 million cap hit next season.

If Dallas desperately wants to clear cap space, parting with the four-time Pro Bowler is an obvious option. Doing so would save $16 million against the cap and open the door for CeeDee Lamb to become the Cowboys’ unquestioned No. 1 receiver.”

Cowboys in Salary Cap Trouble Entering 2022

A big reason why Knox is arguing for Cooper’s release isn’t just due to his lack of production or his high salary. It’s because the Cowboys are facing cap concerns entering the offseason being $21.1 million over the cap. That is the third-worst figure in the league, behind just the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers.

Cooper just so happens to be the third-highest paid player on the Cowboys’ roster, with only Dak Prescott and DeMarcus Lawrence earning more. Prescott obviously isn’t going anywhere and cutting Lawrence would do more harm than good; it would result in $19 million in dead cap value.

Jones further commented on Cooper’s contract matter during that very same interview with 105.3 The Fan, basically trying to remain neutral on his receiver’s contract status.

“One of the things about contracts — you know, we have 10 players, and this is the way it is around the NFL, we have 10 players that get two-thirds of the money,” said Jones. “Ten that gets two-thirds of the money. And, so, you got to have a lot of other things that [are part of] the thought process when you’re sitting here talking about somebody’s contract.”

With Cooper one of just seven Cowboys earning in eight figures for the 2022 season, Dallas could considering cutting the four-time Pro Bowl receiver if they don’t find a trade suitor.