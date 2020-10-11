Brutal Update on Dak Prescott Injury Brings Major Cause for Concern

This cannot be good.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will undergo right ankle surgery Sunday night, hours after he sustained a horrid injury against the New York Giants.

Prescott’s brother, Tad, posted a photo to Twitter on Sunday evening showing the franchise-tagged signal-caller in a hospital bed, his Cowboys gear still adorned.

God is good, and he’ll be back STRONGER than ever. I FUCKING guarante3 IT. Let’s go @dak continue to walk by #FAITH & I’ll make sure you continue to #FIGHT pic.twitter.com/0SWqGJ937h — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) October 11, 2020

Prescott was injured following a designed run after which he immediately grabbed his leg in obvious pain. CBS cameras caught his ankle pointing in the wrong direction as he sat on the AT&T Stadium turf.

Carted off the field in tears, Prescott was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital for further evaluation of a “serious right ankle injury,” per the team. PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato believes Prescott has a non-career-threatening “unstable fracture” and will miss the remainder of the season.

“#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffered what I believe to be an unstable fracture. He will need surgery. Dak’s season is done but it is not career threatening. Sad for one of great QBs in the league and in the contract situation he is in,” Pilalo tweeted.

Prescott entered the game as the NFL’s leader in passing yards, on pace for a record-shattering 6,760. He completed 14-of-21 balls for 166 yards prior to exiting. He also caught a touchdown pass on a trick-play throw from wide receiver Cedrick Wilson.

Veteran Andy Dalton, whom the Cowboys signed this offseason, replaced Prescott and immediately led a scoring drive. Dalton would fumble on the ensuing possession, however, allowing the Giants to re-take the lead, 34-31, as of this writing. (Dallas won, 34-31, on a last-second field goal by Greg Zuerlein.)

Several NFL players, past and present, took to Twitter in reaction to Prescott’s gruesome injury.

“Big time Prayers up man @dak,” Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes tweeted.

“Sending prayers to my guy @dak !” Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson tweeted.

“STEPHEN JONES JERRY JONES YALL MAKE SURE YALL TAKE CARE OF DAK IF HE CANT PLAY AGAIN,” tweeted former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant.



“You never want that to happen. But to a guy who pours everything into this game for his team each week, it’s beyond heartbreaking,” wrote Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin.



