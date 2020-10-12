Cowboys Get Good News on Dak Prescott’s Emergency Ankle Surgery: Report

Dak Prescott is off the operating table and now on the road to recovery.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday night the Dallas Cowboys quarterback underwent successful surgery on his right ankle compound fracture and dislocation. The procedure turned out “very well,” a source told Schefter, with noted specialist Gene Curry handling the repair on referral from Cowboys head orthopedist Dan Cooper.
“Expertise is foot and ankle injuries in elite athletes,” the Dallas Morning News’ David Moore said of Curry. “Uses advanced techniques in ankle ligament reconstruction to minimize immobilization and inactivity period.”
Prescott was hurt midway through the third quarter of Dallas’ Week 5 win over the New York Giants. Called for a designed run, he was tackled awkwardly by defensive back Logan Ryan following a nine-yard gain. He immediately reached for his lower leg as CBS cameras made it obvious the issue was severe.
In tears, Prescott had to be carted off the field, his leg in an air cast, and taken to the locker room, then an area hospital for further evaluation. He was scheduled for immediate surgery, abruptly ending a potentially historic season en route to a deserved multi-year payday for the two-time Pro Bowl passer, who was playing on his one-year, $31.4 million franchise tender.
Prescott, 27, will be moved to injured reserve and begin his length rehab process ahead of an expected foray into unrestricted free agency in March. He finishes his truncated 2020 campaign with 1,856 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions, adding 93 ground yards and three rushing scores as well as an 11-yard TD reception, which came on a second-quarter trick play against the Giants.
“I feel terrible for him. He was having a tremendous year,” head coach Mike McCarthy said after the game, via the team’s official website. “I have no doubt he will bounce back and this will be another chapter of his great story.”
Ryan Reacts to Dak Tackle
Say this for the Giants culprit: he genuinely feels remorseful about his part in the brutal injury, on what was a “routine football play.” Addressing the media after the game, Ryan offered his well wishes to Prescott, whom he hopes will land his desired windfall despite this monumental setback.
“First and foremost, the worst thing that happened today was the Dak injury, it’s bigger than football,” he said after the game, via ESPN. “I feel terrible, it was a routine football play … You’ve got a guy, and I am in a similar position, he is scratching and clawing at one year on his deal to try and get rewarded, try to do the right thing, try to show up to work, try to lead his team, try to get a lucrative contract. He had to come out and prove it this year, so for him to get this type of injury, that’s why I feel like Dak — I hope he gets $500 million when he comes back. He deserves it. He is a hell of a quarterback.”
