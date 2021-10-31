Dak Prescott Speaks on Cooper Rush Possibly Starting for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is giving a ringing endorsement of his backup.

As the Cowboys possibly prepare for a Week 8 matchup without their franchise quarterback, they might have to do so with Cooper Rush — a fifth-year quarterback who has thrown just three pass attempts in his career.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Prescott endorsed Rush during a meeting on Saturday, October 30. The Cowboys quarterback told teammates that Rush is “my guy.”

“Dak told teammates, ‘If I can’t go, this is my guy. Cooper’s got you,'” said Pelissero.

Rush would be starting in his first NFL game. The former undrafted free agent hasn’t thrown a pass in a game since Week 10 of the 2017 season.

While it’s still unclear whether or not Prescott will suit up for Sunday night’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, one thing is certain — if Prescott can’t go in Week 9, he’ll be good to start next week versus the Denver Broncos, according to Pelissero.

“Dak’s pregame workout (versus Vikings) is going to be the first time that he’s gone full speed and sprinted since first suffering that calf injury two weeks ago,” said Pelissero. “He’s really, really close. In fact I’m told that even if Dak doesn’t play tonight, he should be practicing on Wednesday and good to go next Sunday against the Broncos.”

Prescott’s Game Status for Week 8

While the Cowboys are comfortable moving forward with Rush as their starter for one week, that doesn’t mean that Prescott is not going to play in Week 8.

As mentioned by Pelissero, Prescott will engage in a pregame workout that will make him a game-time decision versus the Vikings. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network also detailed Prescott’s game status entering the Cowboys’ matchup versus the Vikings.

“Dak did not get a lot of reps during practice this week,” said Rapoport. “Cooper Rush took almost all of the reps. He pushed himself incredibly hard on Thursday. Then came back on Friday a little sore. During this pregame workout tonight, if there any issues, if he’s feeling any pain, if he’s not feeling 100 percent, he will not play. Just because of everything he’s been through, they’re not going to have anything to possibly set him back.”

The Cowboys aren’t even halfway through the season. Although they’re in a competitive conference — four NFC teams have a record of at least 6-1 outside of Dallas — it’s still a long season, as head coach Mike McCarthy stressed earlier in the week.

“It’s more than just one game. We’re obviously in our seventh game, so there is a ton of football left to play,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

CeeDee Lamb’s Next Fine Will Be Over $46K

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb sure knows how to get fined.

The 22-year-old receiver has been fined five times through the first six games of the season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Those fines have totaled almost $47,000.

A couple of those violations have been due to his jersey being untucked.

“Lamb twice has been fined for having his jersey untucked — $5,150 the first time against the Eagles on Sept. 27, then $15,450 for the same violation against the Panthers on Oct. 3,” says Schefter. “The next time Lamb is penalized for having his jersey untucked, it will be a $46,350 fine.”

For perspective, Lamb is earning a little more than $3.1 million this season.