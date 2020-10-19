Cowboys Carry Out Final Roster Move with QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is officially done for the year.

The Cowboys have placed Prescott on the season-ending injured reserve list, the team announced Monday. While expected, the move is merely symbolic as the two-time Pro Bowler underwent an emergency procedure last Sunday to repair a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.

His doctors, initially concerned amid the post-surgical process, have since reported no infections in Prescott’s ankle.

“So far, so good,” a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Discharged from the hospital one day after surgery, Prescott faces a recovery period of 4-6 months. He’s tentatively expected to participate in Dallas’ offseason practices in late April or early May, owner/general manager Jerry Jones confirmed.

“If you look ahead, he should be ready to go for our spring work – the latter part of the spring work. But knowing Dak – and that’s a big part of this thing – knowing Dak and his makeup, he’ll be back out there soon,” Jones said last week.

Prescott popped into the Cowboys’ facility on Thursday to provide encouragement as the team began full-scale preparations for Week 6 versus Arizona — the first game he will have missed across five seasons. It was a bittersweet moment for the 27-year-old, who explained in a social media post he’s “ready to start this road to comeback.”

“This little adversity is just gonna be another chapter in the book, and I’m excited to move forward and write it,” Prescott said, vowing to return “stronger and better” in 2021. “I’m in great spirits, and I’m gonna stay that way. Looking forward to this football season, seeing the game in a different perspective and supporting my teammates and those around the league that need it.”

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday that Prescott has opted to take daily COVID-19 tests to remain in the facility and around his teammates and coaches.

“He’s in the building and you just see the reaction everybody has that he’s here,” head coach Mike McCarthy said. “I just think that speaks volumes about him as a man and just the electricity that he brings to our football team.”

Former longtime Bengal Andy Dalton will make his inaugural Cowboys start in place of Prescott against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.