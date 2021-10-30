Major Update on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s Status vs. Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys are going to take a little bit longer when it comes to their decision on Dak Prescott.

According to a report by ESPN’s Ed Werder on Saturday, October 30, the Cowboys starting quarterback will be a game-time decision heading into Sunday night’s tilt against the Minnesota Vikings.

While Dak Prescott said he anticipated a decision following today’s “launch” practice as to whether he or Cooper Rush starts, a source tells me that is now expected to be delayed to a game-time decision. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 30, 2021

Prescott has dealt with a calf strain since initially suffering the injury during Week 6 against the New England Patriots. While Prescott and the Cowboys had a bye week in Week 7, the extra week off hasn’t been enough time for the former Pro Bowl quarterback to fully recover from the injury.

Entering Sunday’s matchup versus the Vikings, Prescott carries a “questionable” designation. The 28-year-old quarterback was limited in practice for all three sessions on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“Knowing this is a long journey and a long season, I don’t necessarily know if this is fully my decision, but I’m just going to keep controlling the things I can to get better,” Prescott said on Thursday, via ESPN.com. “I’ve gotten better each and every day, and that’s what is most important. I’m just focused on doing that again tomorrow.”

If Prescott can’t go on Sunday, Cooper Rush would start at quarterback for the Cowboys. The fifth-year quarterback has thrown just three career pass attempts — all during the 2017 season — and has yet to start a game during his NFL career.

At a record of 5-1 in the rugged NFC, the Cowboys don’t want to give up ground in the playoff race. Outside of Dallas, there are four other clubs with a record of at least 6-1.

That currently leaves the Cowboys as the fourth seed (as the leader of the NFC East). With that being said, it is a long season. Head coach Mike McCarthy seems to have perspective of that regarding Prescott’s injury.

“He’s going to practice and he’s going to go through the individual part of it and he’s in the game plans. He’s preparing to play,” McCarthy said before practice on Wednesday. “He’s got to cross the threshold to make sure he’s full-go.”

“I think it’s a clear decision, we don’t want this to be a week-to-week situation, so until he clears that threshold to try to minimize the risk is really what the decision will come down to,” McCarthy said further.