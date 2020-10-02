Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Puts Receivers on Blast for Lack of ‘Help’

Dak Prescott can shoulder the majority of responsibility for last week’s loss to Seattle. But not the entirety of blame.

“I have to be better with the ball. Receivers have to help me as well, whether it’s route discipline or … spacing or whatever it is,” the Cowboys quarterback told reporters Thursday, via the Dallas Morning News.



Prescott hedged his remarks by claiming the process begins with him, being the leader of America’s Team. But he’s sharply addressing someone; perhaps tight end Dalton Schultz or wide receiver Amari Cooper, both of whom experienced apparent route-running issues against the Seahawks.

On one of the cowboys shows today, they talked about the first INT dak threw. Cooper didnt start running his route right on the snap. Cant have that when it's a timing route — Protect the Star (@cowboys_insight) October 2, 2020

Prescott finished the game with 37 completions on a career-high 57 attempts for 472 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He completed passes to nine different receivers, two of which (Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson) eclipsed 100 yards.

His picks came at inopportune moments — at the end of the first half and in the final seconds of the fourth quarter — though the latter was merely a desperation Hail Mary into the end zone. He also lost a fumble. Hence the ball-security comment.

It’s clear the Cowboys will live and die by Prescott’s arm and legs. The two-time Pro Bowler has accounted for more than 900 air yards and seven TDs (three rushing) across the last two games. He’s largely the reason Dallas pulled off its Week 2 miracle and why they were able to stay competitive against Russell Wilson and Co.

Prescott would be better suited calling out the defense for its sieve-like “effort” over that same span. Or maybe even running back Ezekiel Elliott, who dropped three passes after a pair of fumbles versus the Falcons.

“I’ve just got to focus, lock in and catch the football,” Elliott said, per the Dallas Morning News.

Prescott leads the league in almost every major QB category, including yards (1,188), yards per game (396.0), completions (96), and completions per game (32). He’s averaging 47.7 attempts per game, a projected 763 for the 2020 campaign, dwarfing Matthew Stafford’s historic 2012 output (727 attempts).

Cooper ranks eighth in receiving yards (267), Michael Gallup 13th (246), and CeeDee Lamb 17th (230).

“No doubt that this is the most explosive offense I’ve been a part of,” Prescott said.



Explosive, and hardly the Cowboys’ biggest issue — among many others.

