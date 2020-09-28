Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Reacts to Game-Ending INT in Loss to Seahawks

Dak Prescott won’t be remembered for the 462 yards he threw or the NFL record he set against the Seattle Seahawks. The underscored storyline are the two interceptions he committed, the latter of which cemented Dallas’ 38-31 defeat at CenturyLink Field on Sunday.

But no guts, no glory. This, the strength of his right arm, is how the Cowboys quarterback lives and how he dies. This, more gunslinger than game manager, is who he is — and will continue being — no matter the result.

“I’m never gonna shy away from the moment of having the ball in my hands, having a chance to win the game,” Prescott said after the game, via The Athletic. “I want to make those throws. … We’ll have some tough practices, pay attention to the details, and we’ll change this thing around. We got a long way to go.”

It was a double-edged sword for Dallas in Week 3. Locked in a shootout with MVP frontrunner Russell Wilson, Prescott was forced to take to the air early and often. It kept his team in the game but also exposed him to an opportunistic Seattle defense, which forced three Dak turnovers (two INTs, one fumble) and notched 10 QB hits (two sacks).

Dak escapes the sack, then throws an INT in the end-zone! #Seahawks defense comes up big on the final drive for a second straight week. pic.twitter.com/up030uIyvy — KÏŁŁÄ ČÄM (@FTBeard1) September 27, 2020

As a double-whammy, it reduced star running back Ezekiel Elliott to a non-factor. Elliott totaled just 34 yards and a TD on 14 carries (2.4 YPC), adding 24 yards on six receptions. The rushing output was Zeke’s lowest since Oct. 21, 2018.

“All we can do it get back in the lab, watch film, and get better,” Elliott said in his post-game remarks, via The Athletic. “That’s all we can do is get better and figure out a way to win a game next week.”

Officially, Prescott went 37-of-57 for a personal-best 472 yards, three scores, and the two picks. He tallied his 100th-career TD toss on a 40-yard hookup to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson and become only the third signal-caller in league history to record 100-plus passing TDs and 20-plus rushing TDs in his first five seasons, joining Cam Newton and Jeff Garcia.

The yards were the second-most in a single game in franchise history behind Tony Romo’s 506-yard effort in 2013.

All for naught, however, as the Cowboys dropped to 1-2.

“We’re only stopping ourselves,” Prescott said. “We’ve got to get out of our own way.”

