Cowboys Leak Final Decision on Rumored Trade for QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: Report

Nobody will confuse Fitzpatrick for Joe Montana, but he was performing at a solid level in 2020, leading the Dolphins to a surprising 3-3 record. He’s completed 138-of-197 passes (70.1%) for 1,535 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions across six starts, adding 135 yards and two scores on the ground.

The former Ram, Bengal, Bill, Titan, Texan, Jet, and Buc has never been a foundational fixture at any point amid his 16 professional campaigns. There’s a reason he’s also nicknamed “Fitztragic.” He’s erratic, inconsistent, turnover prone. When it works, it’s brilliant. But when it doesn’t, it’s capital-B Bad. And no front office is willing to hitch their wagon to his star.

Perhaps another team will offer significant compensation and absorb Fitzpatrick’s $8 million salary-cap number. That team isn’t the Cowboys, who are as likely to be sellers as they are buyers before the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline. They began the process Tuesday, sending defensive end Everson Griffen to the Lions in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.

Ultimately, it won’t matter who’s under center if the injury-wracked offensive line, down four starters in Sunday’s loss to Washington, can’t keep the QB upright. Head coach Mike McCarthy indicated that right guard Zack Martin (concussion) will play in Week 8 and center Joe Looney (knee, injured reserve) has a chance to suit up.

Dalton will remain in concussion protocol as the Cowboys return to practice Wednesday. While there’s a chance he misses the upcoming road tilt against the Eagles, all indications point to it being a short-term absence. Rookie Ben DiNucci will handle first-string reps for as long as needed, but this is Dalton’s offense for the remainder of the Prescott-less season.

“We can get the most out of our team and it could be enough with Andy Dalton,” Dallas owner/general manager Jerry Jones said prior to the Washington game, via USA Today.

