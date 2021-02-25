Cowboys Predicted to Trade Starter in Blockbuster 2021 Draft Deal

There exists a scenario where the Dallas Cowboys pull off a massive trade on Day 1 of April’s NFL draft, and it doesn’t involve quarterback Dak Prescott.

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton recently laid it out: the Cowboys send their first-round pick (No. 10 overall), a 2021 fourth-rounder (No. 106), and tight end Dalton Schultz to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the No. 8 choice, which they would then use to select Florida TE Kyle Pitts.

“Even if Dak Prescott has to play another year with the franchise tag, the Dallas Cowboys would have one of the most high-powered offenses for at least a season with him and the addition of Florida’s Kyle Pitts,” Moton wrote.

“The Cowboys wouldn’t have to give up a ton of draft capital to almost ensure they acquire the pass-catching tight end, though they would have to jump in front of or make a deal with the Carolina Panthers to turn this scenario into a reality.”

Background on Pitts

The most gifted tight end prospect in this year’s class, Pitts made 24 appearances for the Gators from 2018-2020, logging 100 receptions for 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns. A two-time first-team All-SEC selection, he exploded onto the national scene this past season, converting 43 of his catches into 12 scores en route to unanimous All-American honors and the prestigious John Mackey Award.

Pitts — a walking mismatch at 6-foot-6, 246 pounds with game-breaking speed, excellent route-running ability, and sure hands — is a presumptive top-10 selection who’s been mocked as high as No. 6 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Pitts has the body of a tight end with the hands of a wide receiver,” Moton wrote. “He’s a fluid pass-catcher who can also line up in the slot and exploit matchups against linebackers and safeties. The Cowboys could move him around the pre-snap formation to cause all sorts of issues for defenses.

“In 2020, Dallas’ passing attack ranked eighth in yards despite operating without Prescott for 11 games because of his ankle injury, which required surgery. Assuming he makes a full recovery, the two-time Pro Bowler would force opposing defenses to pick their poisons with a bevy of high-quality playmakers on the perimeter.”

What About Blake?

Sure, Pitts would be a welcome addition to a pass-catching corps boasting Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb, as well as running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

But it also would be a luxury pick for an organization that has holes throughout the roster, namely on defense. It’s much likelier they nab a cornerback (JayCee Horn), an edge rusher (Gregory Rousseau), an off-ball linebacker (Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah), or an offensive lineman (Rashawn Slater).

Besides, Dallas will return Blake Jarwin at TE following Jarwin’s season-ending ACL injury in 2020. He inked a four-year, $24.2 million contract extension last offseason, an investment the club cannot bail on this early despite Pitts’ mouth-watering upside.

