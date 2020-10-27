Cowboys Trying to Trade Pro Bowler Ahead of NFL Deadline: Report

The Everson Griffen experiment, a categorical failure, could soon come to an unceremonious close.

As first reported Monday by ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Dallas Cowboys have made the four-time Pro Bowl defensive end available for trade prior to the league’s Nov. 3 deadline.

“Multiple sources said the Cowboys have shopped Griffen, who had a sack against Washington, but have not found any takers,” Archer wrote. “Would the Cowboys be better served to keep playing Griffen, who is on a one-year deal that has $3 million in guarantees, or develop fifth-round pick Bradlee Anae, who was inactive for the first time with the return of Randy Gregory from suspension?”

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport later corroborated Archer’s hearsay.

“This is an interesting one: The #Cowboys have made it known that DE Everson Griffen is available in a trade, source says. About half of his $6M salary is left for a team looking for edge help. Makes sense with Dallas’ record,” Rapoport tweeted.

The Cowboys signed Griffen to a heavily-incentivized one-year, $6 million contract (half of which was guaranteed) on Aug. 16, hoping to rekindle the magic they achieved with 2019 acquisitions Robert Quinn and Michael Bennett. The former Vikings star was supposed to complete the pass-rushing triumvirate opposite DeMarcus Lawrence and Aldon Smith. Emphasis on “supposed to.”

Across seven games and 281 defensive snaps, Griffen has tallied just 20 tackles (10 solo) and 2.5 sacks, often disappearing for long stretches. The 33-year-old (in December) turned in his best Dallas effort to date amid Sunday’s loss at Washington, logging five tackles and one sack. But it might not be enough to stave off a pink slip, especially now that reinstated DE Randy Gregory is back on the field.

As equally unsurprising as his cold market is the incentive to part ways. The Cowboys — currently $23.86 million under the salary cap — would clear $5.812 million and incur no dead-money hit by moving Griffen, per OverTheCap.com. They’d likely draw a conditional late-round draft pick in return.

Team owner/general manager Jerry Jones indicated last week he expects to be active before the trade deadline. And considering Jones is “more likely to add” a player, it’s possible Griffen is used as a sweetener in a potential deal, which, for his part, doesn’t appear imminent.

“I don’t think the Cowboys want to trade me,” Griffen told NFL reporter Josina Anderson on Monday. “I haven’t heard that.”

Two More Defenders on Block?

Piggybacking off the aforementioned Griffen report, Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher floated a few others whom Dallas evidently is shopping: nose tackle Dontari Poe and defensive back Daryl Worley.

Good luck. Poe and Worley are a pair of primary culprits responsible for the club’s historically bad defense, which ranks dead against the run and in scoring, allowing a mind-numbing 34.7 points per game under embattled coordinator Mike Nolan.

The Cowboys probably will be forced to outright release either offseason signing if they’re deadset on divorce. Poe and Worley’s respective league-wide interest undoubtedly is less than zero.

