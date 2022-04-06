Cowboys ‘Expressed Interest’ in Trading for Veteran Receiver: Report

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys are still in the hunt for another wide receiver.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday, April 4, the Cowboys “expressed interest” in acquiring former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Devante Parker. The veteran wide receiver would end up being traded to the New England Patriots along with a 2022 fifth-round draft choice in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft choice on Saturday, April 2.

“One of the teams that expressed interest in acquiring WR Devante Parker before New England ultimately did was the Dallas Cowboys, per league sources,” said Schefter. “Dallas not done looking to add another WR.”

As Jeremy Fowler of ESPN also reported on Monday, several other teams — the Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons — also expressed interest in trading for Parker.

However, Parker wanted to be traded to the Patriots.

Why Cowboys ‘Expressed Interest’ in Parker

The Cowboys’ interest in the former first-round draft pick isn’t exactly a surprise. Although Parker struggled with injuries and a decline in production over the past two seasons, the talent is still there when he’s on the field. Furthermore, he remains young at just 29 years of age.

Although Parker has missed 10 games over the past two seasons, no wide receiver has more contested catches since 2019 than the seven-year veteran. According to Pro Football Focus, Parker’s 57 contested catches since 2019 are more than any other receiver. Allen Robinson (55 catches) and Mike Williams (53 catches) rank just behind Parker.

During Parker’s lone season in which he played every game, he had a sensational season. The veteran receiver broke out in 2019 when he posted 72 catches for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns. Parker ranked fifth in the league in receiving yards and fourth in touchdowns in 2019. His 16.7 yards per reception also ranked eighth in the league that season.

Despite Parker’s injury-riddled campaign in 2021 — he was limited to just 10 games — he actually had a solid season. According to PFF, Parker posted a 72.8 offensive grade last season. That number was actually better than Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup (73.4 offensive grade) and ex-Cowboys wideouts Cedrick Wilson (73.8 grade).

To top things off, Parker’s play was on par with ex-Cowboys starting receiver Amari Cooper (72.9 offensive grade).

Furthermore, his 6-foot-3 frame and superb ability to catch the ball in traffic make him a natural red zone threat. It’s something that the Cowboys are currently lacking, especially with Cooper and Wilson now out of the fold.

Cowboys Lacking Proven Receivers on Depth Chart

Outside of CeeDee Lamb and Gallup, the Cowboys are short on proven receivers on the depth chart. Dallas signed former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout and second-round draft pick James Washington as their presumed slot receiver early in free agency. However, Washington has been a disappointment thus far in his career, producing just 54 receptions and 677 yards over the past two seasons.

The remaining receivers on the depth chart are Noah Brown and Simi Fehoko. Brown has yet to catch a touchdown pass since entering the NFL in 2017 and Fehoko doesn’t have any receiving stats to his name.

The Cowboys may not have succeeded in their quest to acquire Parker, but they’re definitely still on the hunt for another proven receiver entering the 2022 season.