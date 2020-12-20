Cowboys Make Stunning Move with Ezekiel Elliott Before Week 15 Game

Just when you thought the 2020 season could not get worse for the Dallas Cowboys …

For the first time in his prolific five-year NFL career, running back Ezekiel Elliott will not be in the starting lineup. The Cowboys declared Elliott inactive for Sunday’s game against the 49ers due to a nagging calf injury.

The calf issue popped up on Dec. 9 after Elliott was listed as a limited practice participant. He gutted through it in Dallas’ win over Cincinnati, converting 12 carries into 48 scoreless yards, but his burst was very obviously hampered.

Elliott remained limited in practice on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as the team readied for its home contest versus San Francisco. He was officially listed as questionable, though the Dallas Morning News reported he would play.

As did both head coach Mike McCarthy and owner/general manager Jerry Jones.