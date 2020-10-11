Cowboys Booed Off the Field After Disastrous Start vs. Giants [WATCH]

A sparsely-dispersed crowd at AT&T Stadium rained down a chorus of boos during the first half of Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

More specifically, after an epically bad sequence of events which saw Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott toss a pick-six and then go three-and-out on the ensuing possession, which ended with a Giants sack.

Take a listen:

Things could not have started worse for 1-3 Dallas, losers of two straight, against the winless NFC East rival. Its offense stalled in the red zone on its opening series, settling for a field goal, while its sieve-like defense, heavily criticized all week, allowed Daniel Jones and Co. to march down the field on a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

Then the Dak interception. Then the Dak sack.

But the boos appear to have sparked a dormant Cowboys squad. After a Giants field goal, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore dialed up 10 running plays which culminated in an Ezekiel Elliott score, cutting the deficit to 17-10.

Soon it was the defense’s turn to hit paydirt. And hit paydirt they did; DeMarcus Lawrence forced a strip-sack on Jones, and cornerback Anthony Brown returned the fumble 29 yards.

Tie ballgame.

The QB takedown was Lawrence’s first of the season, and this is Brown’s first appearance since Week 2, activated off injured reserve.

As of this writing, the Cowboys and Giants each have registered 12 first downs on 30 total plays. Big Blue leads Dallas in total yards, 160-141, and also on the scoreboard, 20-17, following a 50-yard Graham Gano field goal in the final minute of the second quarter.

Cowboys Make Change with DC Nolan

Mike Nolan is gone — from the coaching booth. As first FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported, the embattled Cowboys defensive coordinator is calling Sunday’s showdown against the Giants from the sideline.

“Cowboys def coordinator Mike Nolan will be moving from booth to sideline to coach this week to be more interactive with players on that side of the ball,” Glazer tweeted before the game.

There may be something to his physical location. While Nolan, a stickler for details, traditionally prefers the vantage point of altitude, he admitted to “frustration” from a lack of face-to-face interaction over the course of a game.

“There’s always the time in the box when anyone who is calling a game would kind of feel that frustration from time to time,” Nolan told reporters Monday, via the Dallas Morning News. “So I can’t deny that from time to time I’ve had that feeling that, ‘Boy, I wish I was down on this to take care of that.’ But looking at the big picture, I’ve been trying to maintain the structure we have for that reason.”

The Cowboys defense, in spite of the aforementioned points surrendered, has notched five hits and a sack on Jones, who’s completed nine-of-14 passes for 114 yards as of this writing.

