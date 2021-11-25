Cowboys Make Final Call on CeeDee Lamb for Thanksgiving Game

The Dallas Cowboys have made the final call on wide receiver CeeDee Lamb versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Cowboys have ruled out Lamb for their Thanksgiving game after he wasn’t cleared out of the concussion protocol.

According to @JayGlazer, #Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb did not pass the NFL's concussion protocol and is OUT today vs the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/bg475ePkdS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 25, 2021

Lamb had been listed as “questionable” heading into Thursday’s game. There was even optimism he could still suit up despite the short week.

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said on @1053thefan that CeeDee Lamb (concussion protocol) is ‘doing really well’ and will have an opportunity to play Thursday. ‘If he were having issues today then you’d probably be a little leery.’ But they’re optimistic because he’s feeling well today.”

Lamb has emerged as the Cowboys’ top receiving weapon in just his second season. The 22-year-old leads all Dallas receivers with 50 receptions for 740 yards and six touchdowns.

With both Lamb and Amari Cooper out after testing positive for COVID-19, the Cowboys will lean heavily on Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson versus the Raiders.

Jerry Jones Rips Amari Cooper for Absence

As the Cowboys play with an extremely short-handed receiving core, team owner Jerry Jones did not hesitate to sound off on Cooper not getting vaccinated during an interview on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, November 23.

“Again, I said it early, you check ‘me’ at the door in a football team,” Jones said. “That has nothing to do with the issues of masking, not masking, getting vaccinated, not getting vaccinated, and if I have a tone I shouldn’t. It just has nothing to do with it. The facts are it is a ‘we thing’ when you walk into the locker room and anybody is being counted on to pull his weight. Everybody expects that, they look around at each other. They understand everybody’s rights, they do, we do, everybody understands our rights and our options as it pertains to those rights.”

Jones Argues Why Cooper Should Have Vaccinated

Cooper also missed last Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The offense clearly missed Cooper as the Cowboys scored a season-low nine points. For perspective, the offense is averaging 29.3 points per game and ranks third in the league in scoring.

Jones didn’t stop there in his rant about Cooper.

“Well, first of all, he wouldn’t have been testing had he been vaccinated,” Jones said. “So, he didn’t have symptoms, and so he wouldn’t have been tested. So, there’s a very likelihood that being just like he is, he might have played had he been vaccinated, No. 1. No. 2, after you are tested and if you are vaccinated, you can come back quicker. It’s an automatic 10 days if you haven’t been vaccinated. It’s not automatic if you have not been vaccinated and you get the test and testing negative is important, but you have to have a couple of tests negative.”

Cooper will be eligible to return to the Cowboys’ lineup when they take on the New Orleans Saints next Thursday in Week 13.