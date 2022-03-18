Cowboys Make Final Decision on Former Pro Bowl Veteran: Report

The Dallas Cowboys have made a final decision regarding the signing of a former All-Pro selection.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cowboys are bringing back linebacker Leighton Vander Esch on a one-year deal.

“Source: The #Cowboys have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal with LB Leighton Vander Esch,” says Rapoport. “Their former first round pick is back.”

As Todd Archer of ESPN reports, Dallas is re-signing their starting middle linebacker on a modest $3 million deal. It’s worth mentioning that Dallas initially declined Vander Esch’s $9.1 million option prior to the start of last season.

“Leighton Vander Esch’s deal is up to $3 million, per sources,” says Archer.

Vander Esch Bounced Back in 2021 Season

Vander Esch had a bounce-back season of sorts in 2021 after dealing with nagging injuries during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The 26-year-old linebacker began his career with a thud as he was named a Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection during his rookie campaign in 2018.

The Boise State product ranked third among all players in tackles that season. According to Pro Football Focus, Vander Esch’s 85.4 overall grade ranked fifth among all qualifying linebackers that season.

However, Vander Esch was limited to just 19 games during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He was slowed down by a neck injury that required surgery in 2019 before a broken collarbone led to another surgery in 2020.

While Vander Esch failed to recapture the form that made him one of the top linebackers during the league in his rookie year, he appeared in all 17 games during the 2021 season. Vander Esch notched 77 tackles. According to PFF, Vander Esch posted a 63.5 defensive grade.

Following the surprising departure of Randy Gregory, the Cowboys’ need to re-sign Vander Esch become more pivotal since the start of free agency, as Rapoport notes.

“With Micah Parson set to play a significant number of snaps on the edge rushing the passer, bringing Leighton Vander Esch back to man the middle makes sense,” says Rapoport.

Report: Cowboys Release La’el Collins

The Cowboys are releasing La’el Collins.

As reported by NFL Network’s Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Thursday, March 17, Dallas is moving on from their starting tackle via release rather than trade him.

The Cowboys will save $10 million as a result of the move.

“The move is clearly a cost-cutting one expected to save Dallas $10 million in what logically should be a post-June 1 designation,” says NFL.com’s Nick Shook. “The move will further assist the Cowboys in getting in a better financial position after trading Amari Cooper (and his $20 million cap number) to Cleveland and using new cap space to extend Demarcus Lawrence and re-sign Michael Gallup.”

Collins had struggled to stay on the field due to injuries and a suspension over the past couple of seasons. The 28-year-old missed the entire 2020 season due to injury and was suspended five games during the 2021 campaign.

Dallas had previously attempted to find a trade partner for Collins before releasing him.

Shortly after his release, Collins quickly garnered interest from the Cincinnati Bengals, as he’s due to meet with the defending AFC champions, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.