Cowboys and Giants in Talks with ‘High Demand’ TE: Report

The Dallas Cowboys may have their eyes on a physical force at tight end, but they’re not alone in wanting to add the up-and-coming player.

Dallas has made a few splashes this offseason, but there is still plenty of time for the NFC East franchise to make another. The same goes for any NFL team, but the Cowboys can put the proverbial icing on the cake.

Heavy’s senior NFL reporter Matt Lombardo is now stating that Dallas has been in conversation with East Carolina prospect Ryan Jones. However, the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills also have their eye on Jones.

“Big-bodied #EastCarolina TE Ryan Jones has been in HIGH demand, drawing interest and multiple conversations with the #Giants, #Cowboys, and #Bills, per sources. Jones, 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds, caught 41 passes for 413 yards and 4 TDs in 2022,” Lombardo posted on Twitter on April 14.

Dallas is seemingly in need of a new tight end after they allowed Dalton Schultz to walk after a year on the franchise tag. That being said, they did just introduce two rookies to the position group last year, making their process going forward all the more interesting.

Jones Preparing for NFL Draft

The typical football fan is probably not familiar with Jones’ work, which makes sense considering that East Carolina doesn’t get much national media attention as a member of The American Conference.

However, the 6’3″ tight end has put together an impressive past two seasons. After transferring from Oklahoma to get more playing time, Jones has established himself as a multi-faceted TE that can utilize his frame to make plays.

Sports Reference shows that he totaled 855 receiving yards over the past two seasons, adding 9 touchdowns and averaging a solid 11 yards per catch. For an example of what his hands can do, this touchdown against Temple below shows a great adjustment to a ball thrown over his shoulder.

Players I’m most excited to see in CFB – Pt 30 Ryan Jones – TE – @ECUPiratesFB @Rcdj23 hauled in 37 Rec /442 Yds / 5 TD in his first season on the field as a TE. He came to ECU as a LB. After a full year of experience, I see a huge jump in production. Breakout Candidate ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yR6SJWuokv — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) July 7, 2022

Alternatively, there’s also another great video of Jones throwing a vicious block on a big run. Jones wasn’t going up against future NFL starters in these cases, but he has been beating his opponents consistently since arriving to East Carolina.

Just watch Ryan Jones (13) for ECU pic.twitter.com/p0kTco91FN — Joe Broback (@joebroback) September 14, 2021

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons and Giants’ Saquon Barkley

The Cowboys and Giants are typically squaring off on the gridiron or through front office battles, but two of the teams’ biggest stars are on the same page: Saquon Barkley deserves a big contract.

The Giants RB has not signed his franchise tag, meaning that he is currently ineligible for New York’s offseason program. For Dallas pass rusher Micah Parsons, the fact that it has gotten to this point is worth speaking on.

After a fan criticized Barkley’s 2022 performance, Parsons sounded off on Twitter.

“I mean yeah that’s what happens when you the best players on your team you idiot!! The scheme on Monday morning is we well not let SAQUON BARKLEY BEAT Us!! People just think we be out here playing free for all!! like gtfo! That mf is that offense! Pay him!” Parsons wrote on Twitter.

The Cowboys star made his stance clear, but whether or not that affects Barkley’s situation with the Giants remains to be seen.