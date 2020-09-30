Did Jerry Jones Bad-Mouth Cowboys QB Dak Prescott for Week 3 Loss?

Social media was alight Tuesday after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ pointed remarks on Dak Prescott were interpreted as an insult to the cornerstone quarterback.

This far-reaching interpretation was posited by beat reporter Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram — and only Hill.

Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott not being to pull off the last play of the game against the Seattle Seahawks is the difference between he and Patrick Mahomes or even Tony Romo. They could have pulled it off.

Wow. Did I hear that correctly?@1053thefan — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 29, 2020

In reality, Jones said nothing of the sort. Asked to discuss Dallas’ Week 3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, in which Prescott threw a desperation interception on the final offensive play, he drew a comparison between the three aforementioned QBs.

Hill took it to mean Prescott is incapable of replicating the magic of Mahomes, Romo, and even Seattle’s Russell Wilson, who threw five touchdowns amid the 38-31 victory.

Whereas it seems Jones innocuously if subtly complimented Prescott by grouping him among a 2020 MVP front-runner, franchise legend, and likely future Hall-of-Famer.

You be the judge (quotes courtesy of 105.3 The Fan/Radio.com):

“And obviously with their quarterback (Mahomes), who I think is at the highest level right now because of his, frankly, as much as just his natural ability to make plays, his mobility. And this guy’s very quick and elusive and can get in and out of situations with his feet and buy time,” Jones said when asked what the difference. “The quarterback we played Sunday is of that kind of nature. He’s very, has great ability to get in and out and then make the play, that play Dak made at the end of the game that got intercepted. Well the result of Dak’s ability that let him get that ball of was really great and outstanding. Well these guys do that, have that ability a lot. “They are very quick-footed and they are very, they have the unique ability to possibly take their eyes away from the field for a minute and then immediately focus back and see Romo had that. “And so he can turn his back on it and turn around and hand-eye and get it done quick. And so those are things that show up and that’s what’s showing up with these guys. They’re buying time with their feet, or buying time with their instincts and their feet.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Misguided View

Through three games, two of which he played without his starting tackles, Prescott leads the NFL in passing yards (1,188) and completions (96). He combined for more than 900 air yards and seven total TDs (three rushing) in Dallas’ Week 2 win over Atlanta and last Sunday’s defeat at Seattle. The offense is averaging a league-best 490.7 YPG and tied for first with 18 plays of 20-plus yards.

In other words, Prescott isn’t the problem, and Jones wasn’t attempting to craft that narrative, Hill’s cohorts countered.

No, no you didn’t hear that correctly https://t.co/dGeMPt8V3N — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 29, 2020

Not at all what he said. https://t.co/sjd1sAf9VR — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) September 29, 2020

I'd advise reading Jerry's whole quote before jumping to any conclusions about him saying that Tony Romo could have done something that Dak Prescott did not. That isn't what I heard from the answer myself. https://t.co/iNRqUIBUGw — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) September 29, 2020

READ NEXT: Texans Postpone Earl Thomas Visit Following Jerry Jones’ Cowboys Comments

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL